The Chicago Bears have already had an exciting offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft is still a week away. The Bears got off the a strong start, hiring former Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach. Chicago also made a series of trades and free agency moves to completely rebuild their offensive line.

Chicago will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with seven selections, including the 10th overall pick.

But which players will the Bears go after during the draft?

Below we will explore who the Bears may select in the 2025 NFL Draft in our final mock draft before the big day.

Armand Membou – T – Missouri – 10th overall pick

Membou has become one of the leading contenders to land with the Bears.

Chicago has already invested heavily in upgrading their offensive line this offseason. However, that should not prevent them from adding a talented player like Membou.

Membou is young (21 years old) and brings plenty of upside to the table. He has almost everything that NFL scouts want from starting tackles. Membou has an impressive frame and uses it well, boasting a combination of finesse and raw power that could set him up for success in nearly any offensive scheme.

The Bears already have Braxton Jones at left tackle and former first-round pick Darnell Wright at right tackle. Personally, I would keep Wright at right tackle and transition Membou to left tackle with the Bears.

After the Membou pick, the Bears now have a completely reworked offensive line. Ben Johnson is used to having a strong o-line in Detroit, so this should put him at ease.

It is hard to argue with this pick by the Bears.

Omarion Hampton – RB – North Carolina – 39th overall pick

Chicago's draft room would erupt into applause if Hampton fell into their lap in real life.

Hampton is regarded as the second-best running back in this year's draft behind superstar Ashton Jeanty. In that respect, some NFL scouts have compared Hampton's talent to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who was the RB2 behind Bijan Robinson two years ago.

Hampton is a bruising running back who runs north and south. He is a powerful runner who can carry a heavy workload as a team's lead back. The Bears may not ask him to do that, since they already have D'Andre Swift as a change-of-pace option.

Now that the Bears have a brand new o-line, they could punch open plenty of holes for Hampton to rumble through.

Ben Johnson would likely give Hampton all of the carries he could handle if he lands with the Bears.

Oluwafemi Oladejo – EDGE – UCLA – 71st overall pick

TRADE!

Bears receive:

2025 third-round pick (71st overall)

2025 fourth-round pick (112th overall)

2026 second-round pick

Saints receive:

2025 second-round pick (41st overall)

The Bears probably did not intend to trade down from this premium pick.

However, the Saints offer them a significant haul to move up for Michigan DT Kenneth Grant. Chicago would be foolish not to take them up on the offer.

Chicago waits another 30 picks and would likely be thrilled to see a player like Oladejo still on the board.

Oladejo is a converted linebacker, which naturally gives him some positional versatility. That said, his future in the NFL is as an edge rusher.

He does not have the best instincts in the run game, but NFL teams will draft him to be an edge rusher.

As a result, Oladejo would likely become a situational pass rusher during his rookie season while he learns the game from veteran Montez Sweat.

Chicago needed some depth at edge rusher, even after signing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency.

This trade will look even better next year when Chicago has an extra second-round pick.

Kyle Williams – WR – Washington State – 72nd overall pick

Chicago's lack of depth at wide receiver is not talked about enough.

The Bears address that need by adding Williams, who is a popular receiver among many NFL draft analysts.

Williams played with Miami QB Cam Ward while both were at UNLV. He then transferred to Washington State and had an excellent senior season.

This is a great value pick as Williams is expected to go off the board in the second round.

Williams projects as a WR3 in the NFL. This is perfect for a Bears team that already has DJ Moore and Rome Odunze locked up for multiple seasons.

Shemar Turner – DT – Texas A&M – 112nd overall pick

Turner is a bit of a hybrid player at 290lbs. This puts him on the lighter side as a defensive tackle but the heavy side as an edge rusher.

Fortunately, Turner can learn how to use that to his advantage from none other than Grady Jarrett, who has almost the exact same build.

Turner has the upside to eventually become a starter for the Bears next to Gervon Dexter II.

I would expect Chicago to use him as a rotational player during his rookie season, filling in for Jarrett whenever he needs rest.

This pick could look like a steal a few seasons down the road.

Anthony Belton – T – NC State – 148th overall pick

The Bears just keep adding to the offensive line, this time adding tackle Anthony Belton.

Many NFL scouts believe Belton will be selected in the third round, which makes this pick an incredible value for Chicago.

Belton has the necessary upside to eventually become a starting right tackle in the NFL. During his rookie season, he can sit behind Darnell Wright and learn the NFL game.

Belton could find the field right away as a swing tackle, essentially playing the role that Dan Skipper does for the Lions.

Willie Lampkin – G – North Carolina – 233rd overall pick

If you polled 100 NFL scouts and asked them for a sleeper prospect, you might be surprised how many answer with Willie Lampkin.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said “Lampkin has the best tape I’ve studied of any prospect in the 2025 draft” when it comes to run blocking. That is certainly high praise.

Lampkin's incredible run blocking ability is exactly what Ben Johnson wants, especially after adding Membou and Hampton.

Lampkin immediately becomes a high-level backup for the Bears who could find the field early in some of Johnson's exotic packages with extra offensive linemen.

Mac McWilliams – CB – UCF – 240th overall pick

McWilliams is a sudden cornerback who excels at flying downhill towards the ball carrier.

As for coverage, McWilliams excels in off coverage and therefore could be a solid fit in zone-heavy defenses. Bears DC Dennis Allen historically uses a mixture of zone and man defense, so McWilliams could be a good fit in a rotational role.

McWilliams has plenty of room to grow, so he must learn how to contribute on special teams right away if he wants to make the final roster.

This pick is nothing more than a dart throw at a valuable position.