Updated Mar 10, 2025 at 3:51 PM ET

The Chicago Bears have continued a massive day ahead of free agency with one of the best defensive ends on the 2025 market. After the upsetting news for the Bears that former star linebacker Khalil Mack re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bears turn things around with the addition of Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal, per source, via Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Following a successful year with the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo earns himself a big payday with a new franchise. The 25-year-old pass rusher recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in the 2024-25 campaign.

More to come on this story.