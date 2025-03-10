The Chicago Bears have continued a massive day ahead of free agency with one of the best defensive ends on the 2025 market. After the upsetting news for the Bears that former star linebacker Khalil Mack re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bears turn things around with the addition of Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal, per source, via Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Following a successful year with the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo earns himself a big payday with a new franchise. The 25-year-old pass rusher recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in the 2024-25 campaign.

Related Chicago Bears NewsArticle continues below
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams with recently signed free agent center Drew Dalman
Bears provide Caleb Williams more protection with $42 million contract for top free agent center
Bears GM Ryan Poles with Bears logo behind him and star eyes looking at a SILHOUETTE of Falcons star center Drew Dalman ahead of free agency. Multiple 👀 in background. Background is Soldier Field.
NFL rumors: Bears again linked to Falcons star in free agency
Bears GM Ryan Poles and chairman George McCaskey with multiple 🚫and 🙅‍♂️ emojis in background. SILHOUETTES of free agents Joey Bosa and Aaron Jones. Background is Soldier Field.
2 free agents Chicago Bears must avoid signing in 2025 NFL free agency

 

More to come on this story.

 