The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 season. Dallas only won seven games during the regular season, due in large part to a season-ending injury to QB Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are doing everything they can to improve ahead of the 2025 NFL season. That could include drafting a new starting running back.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant added fuel to the Omarion Hampton hype train on Saturday.

Bryant responded to a tweet from Jordan Schultz with the eyeballs emoji.

“North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton continues to skyrocket up draft boards,” Schultz posted on social media. “One executive I spoke with compared him and Ashton Jeanty to the Bijan Robinson-Jahmyr Gibbs class, saying both will go ‘very early.'”

Schultz also noted in his post that the young running back visited with the Cowboys on Friday.

“Hampton — who’s being lauded for his combination of vision, balance and toughness — visited the #Cowboys on Friday,” Schultz continued. “He also has several other visits lined up, following a series of private workouts already completed.”

The Cowboys certainly have a need at the running back position. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are the top running backs on the roster.

It is almost a lock that Dallas will invest in a mid-round running back because the 2025 draft class is incredibly deep at the position.

Hampton could be Dallas' guy if they want to spend a premium pick on the position.

Is Omarion Hampton the Jahmyr Gibbs of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Hampton is an incredibly talented running back out of UNC. It is not surprising to hear that Schultz talked with sources who compared Hampton's situation with Jahmyr Gibbs a few years ago.

The narrative around Bijan Robinson being a generational running back completely overshadowed Gibbs as a prospect. They are now viewed as similar talents now that both have been in the NFL for the past few years.

Ashton Jeanty is the Bijan Robinson of the 2025 draft class. Therefore, it stands to reason that many NFL fans and scouts are questioning just how good Hampton could be.

Hampton is an old-school running back who uses his size and strength to bully defenders. He is a downhill runner who does not have the same one-cut ability or agility as other top NFL running backs.

That said, Hampton is still an incredibly effective back. He logged 1,660 rushing yards in 2024 at UNC in 12 games.

It will be fascinating to see where Hampton lands in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.