For decades, the Chicago Bears have been synonymous with a revolving door at quarterback and head coach. The franchise’s recent history has been marred by instability and underachievement. They have endured offensive ineptitude as the defining theme of the post-Lovie Smith era. However, 2025 feels different. For once, Chicago didn’t settle. It didn’t play too safe. It swung big—and connected. By hiring Ben Johnson as head coach, the Bears may have finally found the leader and visionary to bring the franchise out of its long-standing malaise.

A Cohesive and Strategic Offseason

It was, by almost every measure, an ideal offseason for the Bears. General manager Ryan Poles wasted no time after the season. He made bold moves across the organization, starting with the coaching staff. Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, was brought in to replace Matt Eberflus. Of course, Poles didn’t stop there. He added former Saints head coach and defensive guru Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. That's a move that should bring much-needed stability and identity to a struggling defense.

On the roster front, the Bears went to work revamping the offensive line. They acquired Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney, brought in Jonah Jackson to shore up the other side, and added Drew Dalman at center. Those three additions now give Chicago a formidable interior offensive line. That should provide second-year quarterback Caleb Williams with the protection he sorely lacked as a rookie.

With the offensive line addressed, the Bears used a “best player available” approach in the draft. They walked away with promising tight end Colston Loveland, dynamic wide receiver Luther Burden III, and high-upside tackle Ozzy Trapilo, among others. Though they didn’t address running back, that was perhaps by design.

And on the defensive side, Chicago landed veteran interior presence Grady Jarrett and pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo. They should reinforce a unit that ranked near the bottom of the league in nearly every key metric. There’s now talent—and experience—on both sides of the ball.

Here we'll try to look at the single best move that the the Chicago Bears executed in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Best Move: Hiring Ben Johnson

Despite all of the above, no move made by the Bears this offseason looms larger than the hiring of Ben Johnson. After years of watching other franchises hire the brightest offensive minds, the Bears finally got their man. Johnson wasn’t just another name in the coaching carousel. He was the name.

As Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Johnson was widely recognized as the NFL’s most innovative play-caller. His offenses thrived on creativity, balance, and mismatches. He used pre-snap motion, layered route concepts, and nuanced blocking schemes. These helped turn Jared Goff into a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback again. Under his watch, the Lions fielded one of the league’s most efficient and explosive offenses. They did so without relying on elite quarterback play or superstar talent at every position.

Now, Johnson gets to work with Williams. He is one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks to enter the league in years. Williams struggled as a rookie, but most of that can be traced back to poor protection and questionable play-calling. With Johnson calling the plays, that should change.

Johnson’s arrival isn’t just about Xs and Os. It’s about culture. It’s about finally having a leader on the sideline who sets a high standard. Now they have someone who understands offensive football at a championship level. He should also command the respect of the locker room. It’s about giving the Bears an identity that’s been missing for far too long.

Why It Matters So Much

For years, Chicago has tried to build around defense and hope the offense holds up. That model no longer works in today’s NFL. To win consistently, teams need to score. They need structure. They need vision. And most importantly, teams need a head coach who can get the most out of their quarterback.

Johnson’s hiring resets the trajectory of the franchise. He will face growing pains as a first-time head coach. Still, unlike many of his predecessors, Johnson comes in with a proven résumé and a track record of maximizing talent. Those are things Bears fans have been waiting for since the days of Mike Ditka.

The Foundation Has Been Laid

There’s still work to be done in Chicago. The defense must improve. Caleb Williams must take a leap. And Johnson must prove that he can translate his success as a coordinator into wins as a head coach. But for the first time in years, there’s a sense of direction and optimism.

Ryan Poles and the front office deserve credit for executing a near-flawless offseason, but the true masterstroke was hiring Ben Johnson. In doing so, the Bears didn’t just improve their offense—they changed their entire identity.

And if Johnson delivers on even half of his promise, the Chicago Bears may finally have the coach-quarterback duo they’ve been chasing for generations.