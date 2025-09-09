The fireworks started on Monday Night Football, even before kickoff of the tussle between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, as Jim Cornelison got everyone watching the game hyped by his incredible performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

10/10 National Anthem. No notes. pic.twitter.com/byEsg27xzE — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cornelison's performance did not just leave the entire Soldier Field awed; he also got fans on social media buzzing nonstop about it.

“I just signed up for the military after that masterpiece,” commented a fan.

“Brother can belt it out!!!! That’s how you do it!!!” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, said.

“Yes. So much better than the Brazil game USA national anthem,” a different commenter shared.

“Couldn’t agree more, absolutely flawless performance,” a fan's reaction to the NFL's post read.

Article Continues Below

From a different commenter: “If there was a Mount Rushmore of National Anthem singers, it’d just be Jim Cornelison’s face four times.”

“THIS is how you sing a national anthem. Belt it out. No messing,” chimed in another.

Cornelison isn't a stranger when it comes to performing the national anthem in front of large crowds, especially in Chicago sporting events. He has done it several times before, having sung the anthem numerous times during Chicago Blackhawks games. The 61-year-old Cornelison has also flexed his pipes in a 2011 NBA Playoffs game involving the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

This wasn't his first time singing at Soldier Field either. Over a decade ago, he had his moment during a 2011 NFC Divisional Round showdown between the Bears and the Seattle Seahawks. He was back at it during the Bears' NFC Championship Game in the same playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

“These two playoff games were amazing to be part of,” shared Cornelison via his official website. “First off, I grew up in Washington state as a Seahawks fan, so for me, the snow falling that day made it the quintessential winter football game, so beautiful! The epic Western Conference Championship game against the Packers brought historic adversaries together. Unfortunately the good guys lost!”

Given his resume and the reception he's gotten on Monday, it won't be a surprise if he gets more invites to sing the anthem in more Bears games in the future.