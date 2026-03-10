One benefit of being engaged to someone of the caliber of Taylor Swift is how “motivating” it can be, as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce discussed Swift's impact on him. Kelce gushed about his fiancée, and he was eager to talk about how they inspire each other. This might've helped Kelce realize he should return to the Chiefs in 2026.

“We share the same love for what we do, and we've had this desire since we were kids,” Kelce explained. “It's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies, and on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.

“Of course, that's motivating. That's motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée, and knowing that I'm going through something where I'm trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me. [Someone] like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I'm not done either! I've still got some ideas in the back of my mind, and [I've] still got some juice to play this game,” he continued.

Did Taylor Swift influence Travis Kelce's decision to return to the Chiefs in 2026?

From what Kelce said, it appears Swift had some influence on his decision to play for the Chiefs again in 2026. Her drive motivates him, and it helped Kelce realize he still has more to give. He was mulling retirement after a disappointing 2025 campaign but ultimately re-signed on a one-year deal.

Now, he will have another chance to get back on track. The Chiefs won just six games in 2025, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018.

Kelce had a solid year in 2025. He caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. This was his best season since his 2023 campaign.