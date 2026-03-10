The Chicago Bears landed a big signing from a division rival with Kalif Raymond leaving the Detroit Lions to reunite with Ben Johnson. The move is a big one for the Bears, giving them another offensive weapon in the passing game and a special-teams difference-maker. It was the latest move that signals how aggressive the Bears will be all offseason.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report that the Bears and Raymond had agreed on a deal. He was a mainstay for the Lions as a returner over the last five seasons. Still, now he joins his former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and his former wide receivers coach, Antwaan Randle El, still in the NFC North in Chicago. The deal is for one year, worth $5.1 million.

Raymond is the latest in a list of departures that the Lions have already experienced in free agency. Detroit has also lost Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson, Roy Lopez, and Kyle Allen to free agency. Then, they also traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Raymond initially came to Detroit as a free agent signing during general manager Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s first class in 2021. He had experienced some struggles early in his career, but found a home in Detroit. He was on five prior teams before the Lions welcomed him with open arms.

He took over punt return duties for the Lions and never relinquished the job. Raymond was also used more than ever before as a receiver, with 48 catches in his first season in Detroit after totaling 19 career catches.

In five seasons in Detroit, Raymond has totaled 171 receptions for 2,185 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also returned three punts for touchdowns, including one last season against the Cleveland Browns.

Previously, Raymond had played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans. He entered the league with the Broncos, where he appeared in four games as an undrafted free agent. Raymond split time between the Jets and Giants the following year, then was out of the league during the 2018 season. Then, he returned in 2019 and played two seasons with the Titans.