While the Jacksonville Jaguars deal with the free-agent loss of a standout player, they have their sights set on the draft. And here is the Jaguars 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup after the NFL Combine.

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they don’t have a pick in the first round. In fact, they must wait until pick No. 56 to get their shot. They need a running back, especially with Travis Etienne leaving via free agency. They also need help in the defensive line and at cornerback.

DI Christen Miller, Georgia

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

The Jaguars need to get better up the middle, and Miller addresses things.

“Christen Miller has heavy hands and projects as a solid NFL starter,” Eisner wrote. “He needs to work on fine-tuning all elements of his game to reach his potential, but he's not far off from doing that.”

CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

Jordan Reid, ESPN

This selection would address the Jaguars' need to boost their secondary. It could also, perhaps, allow Travis Hunter to get a few more snaps on the offensive side of the football.

“Neal is a long, scheme-versatile corner who comes with pro-ready poise in his perimeter technique,” Reid wrote.

CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

It’s all about making things easier for Travis Hunter, and Scott could check that box.

“Scott would be a nice get to put opposite Travis Hunter,” Iyer wrote. “He can do a little of everything well for Anthony Campanile.”

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Cameron Sheath, Pro Football Network

Hitting defense with this pick seems to be a theme.

“The Jaguars' defense made strides under Anthony Campanile in 2025, and Josiah Trotter would be a great fit to further that improvement,” Sheath wrote. “His 176 tackles and 17 tackles for loss highlight his drive to get to the ball carrier.”

Article Continues Below

S Kamari Ramsey, USC

Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Ramsey is viewed as a potential starter, according to NFL.com.

“Versatile safety prospect with solid size,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Ramsey saw a heavier workload at nickelback in 2025 after splitting time at all three safety spots in 2024. He plays with average eyes in space and good break anticipation when matched up in man. He was adequate covering the slot in college, but might not have enough short-area burst and athleticism to do the same in the pros.”

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network

Another theme is getting a secondary partner for Hunter. And second-round picks are generally position-specific for the NFL, unlike the volatile first round in that regard.

Abney is the right guy, according to Infante.

“Abney made significant improvements to his stock this season, looking the part of a potential NFL starter along the perimeter,” Infante wrote. “He's a well-rounded cornerback with very good ball skills who brings ideal aggressiveness as a tackler.”

OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Jared Feinberg, Yardbarker

The Jaguars had the No. 24 offensive line in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. So, it’s true they need help there. And an interior standout like Bisontis makes sense.

“Bisontis is the best pass-blocking guard in this year's draft with excellent balance, anchoring, and mirroring skills, and his functional athleticism stood out at the combine,” Feinberg wrote. “There is plenty of value as a run defender with enough physicality and technique to thrive.”