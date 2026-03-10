The Seattle Seahawks indeed brought back a playoff hero. And they retained a key defensive player. But the Seahawks highlighted the biggest losers of Day 1 of 2026 NFL free agency.

Here’s the reason why the Seahawks fell short. NFL rosters change dramatically from one season to the next. Teams can’t sit on what they have just because they do well in the playoffs or even win the Super Bowl.

And that’s one of the biggest reasons it’s hard to repeat. Teams think they have all the answers and don’t pursue free agency with the aggression of teams that didn’t win. And sitting pat moves the Seahawks down a notch or two in the pecking order for the 2026 season.

Seahawks suffered big free-agent losses

The Seahawks saw Kenneth Walker III walk out the door. And while teams can call running backs replaceable, it doesn’t always work that way.

Seahawks fans are already in full sour-grapes mode. They’re downplaying the loss of Walker, who was the Super Bowl MVP, after all. And he stepped up the most when the Seahawks needed him in the playoffs.

Here’s evidence of the sour grapes, according to Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk via sports.mynorthwest.com.

“I’ve never been that impressed (with Walker),” Mike Salk said. “It’s not that I hate the guy. I’ve just never been that impressed. And he did put it together for those four games. But the previous four years were pretty frustrating, waiting for him to break that out, to be that guy that he was over the last four games. You’re not paying for what he did in the past, you’re paying for what you think he’s going to do in the future. I don’t think he’s going to do that in the future.”

Yes, the team has to project what Walker will bring in the future. But it seems to be a leap to say he can’t possibly keep doing it. Walker is only 25 years old.

Sure, the Seahawks have a fine running back to move into the RB1 spot. But who’s to say Zach Charbonnet will perform the same without Walker as his running mate? Charbonnet’s career high in yards is 730. He scored 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons, but will he be as effective at the goal line with an increased role up and down the field?

Plus, Charbonnett suffered an ACL injury and is unlikely to be ready for Week 1 in 2026.

Letting Walker go wasn’t necessarily a mistake. Team finances are what they are. But other losses complicate the issue.

Seahawks got hit hard with defensive departures

Yes, the Seahawks arguably had the NFL’s best defense in 2025. But will it be the same without safety Coby Bryant and edge rusher Boye Mafe?

Yes, the Seahawks managed to keep Josh Jobe. And we will see if Mike Macdonald is really that genius who can turn less into more, like he seemed to do last season. There’s still plenty of talent on that defense.

But Bryant had seven interceptions over the last two seasons. He also defended 13 passes. He’s not a Pro Bowl talent, but he was an integral part of the team’s defensive success.

Losing Mafe hurts, too. He was ranked No. 22 among free agents, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Mafe has developed into a consistent presence on the edge, where he has racked up 146 pressures over the past three seasons — the 31st most at the position,” PFF wrote. “Over the same span, his 41 stops in run defense rank 34th.”

Without both guys, it’s a lot of production to replace.