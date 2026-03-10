Day one of NFL free agency started off with a bang as millions of dollars have already been spent. But the best signing of day didn't have to break the bank.

With coordinator Brian Flores helping lead the charge, the Minnesota Vikings finished the 2025 season ranked third in total defense, allowing 282.6 yards per game. They excelled against the pass, ranking second by allowing 158.5 YPG.

Still, the Vikings decided to double down at the cornerback position in free agency. Minnesota signed James Pierre to a two-year, $8.5 million contract. It certainly wasn't the most expensive deal of the day. But his addition makes Minnesota an even scarier threat to any opposing quarterback.

Pierre has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in 95 games. Part of the reason his contract number was so low though was due to only having 13 starts under his belt. Minnesota, or any franchise that signed him, wants to see what Pierre can do over a full season.

The defensive back did get a greater opportunity in 2025, starting a career-high five games of the 13 he appeared in. Overall, Pierre put up 30 tackles and 11 passes defended – both career-highs – while making an interception. What's even more impressive are the numbers beyond the box score.

Article Continues Below

Pierre's 86.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked second out of 114 cornerbacks. His 89.7 coverage grade was the best amongst all players at the position. Of course, Pierre didn't play a full 17-game schedule, which could skew some of the numbers. Still, it's hard to ignore the step forward he took in 2025.

Now in Minnesota, Pierre is set alongside Byron Murphy and Isaiah Rodgers. Pierre is likely to stay on the outside, where has operated his entire career. Murphy can move inside or outside and will continue being a key factor on defense. He has started all 34 games the past two seasons and was named a Pro Bowler in 2024.

With no accolades to his name just yet, Pierre may not draw the same level of hype entering the 2026. But Minnesota's front office is certainly hype. If Pierre continues on his upward trajectory, then the Vikings have landed the definition of a steal. However, he will still need to prove himself holding a much larger opportunity.

The Vikings aren't likely done altering their defense. A big signing could make Pierre's deal even more forgotten. But Minnesota fans are going to watch the cornerback lock down defenders all season. Once they realize he's only making around $4 million a year, they'll realize their franchise pulled off the heist of early free agency.