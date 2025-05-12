ESPN has been the worldwide leader in sports since establishing itself in 1979. Longtime anchor Chris Berman has been a part of the program since its birth and is seemingly going nowhere anytime soon, after reports indicate he signed a new contract with the network.

Berman's new contract has him remaining with ESPN through 2029, making him the first employee to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary, according to Adam Schefter. He's also slated to be with the company when ESPN broadcasts the Super Bowl in 2027.

“Legendary ESPN anchor Chris Berman, who joined the network just after its September 7, 1979, launch, has extended his contract. In 2029, he will become ESPN’s first employee to celebrate his 50th anniversary with the network.

Leading up to the contract signing, there were rumors that Chris Berman was leaning towards retirement. Instead, the 70-year-old sports anchor is set to remain with ESPN for at least the next four to five years.

Berman was the first anchor for ESPN when the network started in 1979. He's mainly known for his role in helping cover the NFL. However, throughout his career, the veteran sports reporter has also helped cover MLB games, along with the Home Run Derby.

Throughout his career, Berman has been considered one of the best in the business. His list of accolades includes being a six-time National Sportscaster of the Year, a Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner, and a Lamar Hunt Award winner. Chris Berman was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017.

With his new contract signed, ESPN seemingly plans on having Chris Berman host the Super Bowl in 2027. He will likely continue his coverage of the NFL pre-game show during the season. We could also see him continue his “Fastest Three-Minutes” segment on the “Monday Night Football” broadcast as well, where he does a rundown of each game on the previous day.