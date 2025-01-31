Chris Berman's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. After being the face of ESPN for four decades, Berman has seen his net worth skyrocket. You probably couldn't have imagined a sportscaster worth that much money after he retired, but “Boomer” is no ordinary sportscaster. Let's take a look at Chris Berman's net worth in 2025.

What is Chris Berman's net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimate)

On May 10, 1955, in Greenwich, Conn., one of ESPN's most influential sportscasters of all time was born. Born into a family of a CEO and a New York Times reporter, Berman made the intelligent choice to follow his mother's path into journalism. This decision led to Chris Berman eventually compiling a net worth of $30 million in 2025 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Chris Berman's path to ESPN

Berman grew up in Irvington, N.Y. He had an interest in sports but never played anything past high school. He enrolled in Brown University, graduating with a degree in history in 1977 but also spent time as the sports director of the school's radio station.

Berman began his sportscasting career in Hartford, Conn. at WVIT-TV, taking on the role of weekend sports anchor. This job landed him an offer to be one of the original SportsCenter anchors at ESPN in 1979, a month after the company was founded.

Chris Berman at ESPN

Most notably, Berman would go on to host the Sunday NFL Countdown for 31 years and Monday Night Countdown for 10 years. He also hosted the evening SportsCenter show, along with Tom Jackson, and starting in 2016, Herm Edwards.

He is well known for hosting Monday Night Football and live coverage of three Super Bowls on ABC. Perhaps his most familiar catchphrase is “He. Could. Go. All. The. Way!”

You may have also heard him exclaiming, “back, back, back, back…”, on the call of some of the most iconic Home Run Derbies in MLB history. In the early 2000s, it was expected that Berman would soon call it a career after one of the most successful runs in broadcasting history, but the man affectionately known as “Boomer” had other ideas.

In 2010, Berman and ESPN agreed to a multiyear contract extension and have recently signed another extension to continue hosting “NFL Primetime,” a show that he and Tom Jackson cohost and stream on ESPN+.

Chris Berman outside of ESPN

Berman has grown his wealth in many ways beyond ESPN. The longtime sportscaster has been featured in film, TV, music, and video games.

He has used his connection with Adam Sandler to appear in The Waterboy, The Longest Yard, and Grown Ups 2. He also used his stardom to play himself in the movies Necessary Roughness, The Program, and Little Big League.

One of his more outside-the-box appearances was in the music video for Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie and the Blowfish. Finally, the ESPN NFL 2K video game franchise heavily featured his likeness.

As you can see, Berman has earned every bit of his $30 million net worth. He has been a staple of the most popular sports channel in the world for almost 40 years, and iconic pieces of pop culture also have featured him as well.

He continues to grace our TVs with his presence, and instead of retiring, makes us believe he could go all the way. As a staple of the biggest sports channel in history, did Chris Berman's net worth in 2025 surprise you?