The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 offseason facing a critical turning point. After an explosive start to the Joe Burrow era that included deep playoff runs and a Super Bowl appearance, the team has struggled to maintain its place among the AFC’s elite. Their 9-8 finish in 2024 has forced the front office into a tough position. Key financial and roster decisions must be made to ensure the team remains competitive in the years ahead. As part of this process, difficult cuts are inevitable. Several notable names could find themselves on the chopping block as the Bengals seek to free up cap space and retool for another postseason push.

A Season of Missed Opportunities

Failing to make the playoffs with an MVP-caliber quarterback is an organizational failure. That's exactly what the Bengals endured in 2024. Burrow played at an elite level, keeping Cincinnati in contention despite inconsistency across other areas of the roster. Yet, even with his standout performance, the team ultimately fell short.

The biggest issue was a defense that crumbled under coordinator Lou Anarumo. Once the architect of a formidable unit, Anarumo saw his defense regress significantly. This led to his dismissal. Cincinnati quickly moved to address the issue by hiring Al Golden, who had recently led Notre Dame’s defense. Sure, a coaching change was necessary. However, a major infusion of talent on that side of the ball is also required to prevent a repeat of last season’s struggles.

Contract mismanagement also looms over the Bengals' offseason. The front office failed to lock in Ja’Marr Chase with a long-term extension before the 2024 season. Then they watched him dominate the league by leading in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. That breakout performance will now cost Cincinnati even more to secure Chase’s future.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins thrived on the franchise tag. He is reportedly set to receive the non-exclusive tag again. This move leaves his future uncertain. Another team could sign him to a massive contract, forcing the Bengals to either match the offer or accept two first-round picks as compensation. Losing Higgins would be a devastating blow to an offense built around Burrow’s ability to distribute the ball to elite playmakers.

Ultimately, 2024 was a lost year—one that wasted a season of Burrow’s prime. Now, the Bengals must make aggressive moves to ensure they don’t squander another opportunity in 2025. The offseason ahead won’t be easy, but bold decisions are necessary to keep Cincinnati in contention.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Cincinnati Bengals cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Zack Moss, RB

Even with nearly $50 million in cap space, the Bengals have several players who could be cut to create financial flexibility. One of the more recognizable names among potential departures is Zack Moss. Cutting Moss would free up just $3.3 million. However, the move would send a clear message: Chase Brown is set to take over as the team's lead back.

Moss never firmly secured the starting job, even before suffering an injury. He finished the season with 74 carries for 242 yards and averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt. Yes, he was slightly more effective in the passing game. Still, his overall impact was minimal.

The Bengals’ struggles weren’t just limited to the backfield. Issues in the trenches loomed large. Cincinnati’s offensive line was among the league’s worst, with guard Alex Cappa allowing 51 pressures. That was the most among all interior linemen. Upgrading the o-line will be a priority this offseason. Trimming underperforming contracts, including Moss’s, is one way to facilitate those changes.

2. Sam Hubbard, EDGE

Sam Hubbard endured a difficult 2024 season. He posted his lowest pass-rush win rate (6.3 percent) since 2020 and received a career-low 58.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Sure, Hendrickson remained one of the NFL’s elite edge rushers. However, Hubbard’s diminishing impact highlighted the need for a stronger counterpart on the defensive line.

Roster decisions often boil down to business, and financially, moving on from Hubbard makes sense. Releasing him would eliminate nearly all of his cap hit for 2025, leaving just $2 million in dead money. More importantly, it would open the door for younger, more explosive pass rushers like Myles Murphy to take on a larger role.

With Anarumo’s defense taking a step back in 2024, change is inevitable. The Bengals need more consistency in their front seven. Moving on from Hubbard could be a necessary step in that direction.

3. Geno Stone, S

The Bengals took a calculated risk in signing Geno Stone last offseason. However, the move ultimately fell short of expectations. Sure, Stone managed to pad his numbers with some late-season interceptions. That said, his overall performance wasn’t enough to stabilize a Bengals secondary that struggled throughout the year.

Cincinnati wisely structured Stone’s contract in a way that allows them to walk away without major financial consequences. Cutting him would clear approximately $6.5 million from the books. This would give the team additional flexibility to rework the defensive backfield. Given last year’s weak safety market, the Bengals could find a more cost-effective replacement in free agency or opt for a short-term bridge veteran.

Fixing the defense will be a major priority for the Bengals this offseason. Moving on from Stone is one step toward reshaping the secondary. With plenty of work to do on that side of the ball, freeing up cap space and reallocating resources will be critical to building a more effective unit in 2025.

Looking Ahead

The Bengals enter the 2025 offseason with a clear goal: to return to AFC contention while maximizing Joe Burrow’s prime. That means making tough but necessary roster decisions, including parting ways with players who no longer fit the team’s long-term plans. Zack Moss, Sam Hubbard, and Geno Stone all represent areas where Cincinnati can clear cap space and improve efficiency on both sides of the ball. With a shaky offensive line, an underperforming defense, and major financial commitments looming—most notably, a massive extension for Ja’Marr Chase—the Bengals must be aggressive in reshaping their roster. Cutting these players would provide the financial flexibility to pursue impact upgrades, whether in free agency or the draft. The 2024 season was a disappointment, but with smart decision-making this offseason, Cincinnati can set itself up for a deep playoff run in 2025.