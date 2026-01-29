The Cincinnati Bengals had another nightmare season in 2025. Cincinnati's season cratered after Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury in Week 3. The Bengals finished the season 6-11 despite boasting a high-powered offense led by Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

As usual, the Bengals need to figure out how to improve during the offseason.

Upgrading in the trenches should be a big priority in Cincinnati. The Bengals also had a terrible defense, so any additions on that side of the ball will be welcome.

Cincinnati needs to nail the 2026 NFL Draft if they want to have a rebound season this fall. But which players should they pursue during April's draft?

Below we will explore a seven-round 2026 mock draft courtesy of the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 10: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods is a freaky defensive tackle prospect who could add some serious juice to Cincinnati's pass rush.

He is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle who possesses impossible first-step quickness for someone of his size. Woods is not the most consistent run defender, but the Bengals would draft him because he can get after the opposing quarterback.

There are a few question marks on Woods' profile that keep him from being a perfect prospect. However, his incredible size and ability to create havoc in the backfield should make him worthy of a top 10 pick.

This pick is a little bit of a gamble, but it fills a big need on Cincinnati's defense line. So I won't be too harsh about this selection.

Good pick in the first round.

Round 2, Pick 41: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

The Bengals could really use another safety on a rookie contract to pair with Jordan Battle.

Both Geno Stone and Tycen Anderson are not under contract in 2026, which leaves a gaping hole at free safety for the Bengals. Adding someone like Haulcy could be a great move for Cincinnati.

Haulcy projects as a nickel corner/safety hybrid that is in much demand in modern NFL defenses. He could thrive in that role, but his elite zone coverage skills could also put him in play at free safety too.

Haulcy excels at generating turnovers and has enough heft to deliver big hits at 222 pounds. His size also helps him when defending the run.

Personally, I think this would be a great pick by Cincinnati even if they have to figure out his exact role during training camp.

Round 3, Pick 72: C Jake Slaughter, Florida

Cincinnati currently has no long-term plan at center. Ted Karras is only under contract through 2026 and Lucas Patrick is set to hit free agency. That should make drafting a young center a priority for the Bengals.

Slaughter was a two-time captain for the Gators and looks like a solid all-around prospect.

His scouting reports are filled with words like solid, adequate, average, and sound. But they aren't necessarily used just to put him down.

There is value in being a well-rounded prospect, though his lack of a true superpower could limit his upside. But NFL teams may forgive him after being battle tested in the SEC.

The Bengals could raise the floor of their center position by drafting Slaughter. Protecting Burrow is a must, so having “adequate” depth is surprisingly important for Cincinnati.

This is a solid pick, even if the Bengals spend money on a center during free agency.

Round 4, Pick 110: DT Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

Gill-Howard offers the same type of penetration that Woods does. But he goes about it in a completely different way.

The senior out of Texas Tech is a former wrestler who boasts great leverage and hand placement. In that sense, his disruption comes from his finesse and incredible technique.

Article Continues Below

Gill-Howard's incredible body control led him to dominate as a run defender in college. But his lack of elite size might prevent that from translating to the NFL.

There's also the fact that Gill-Howard's 2025 season was cut short due to an ankle injury. He is not a perfect prospect, but that's why he's available in the fourth round.

Cincinnati should still take a shot on Gill-Howard as a rotational player who can do it all.

Round 6, Pick 188: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

The Bengals double up on centers in this scenario, adding Brailsford out of Alabama.

We have to start with Brailsford's size. He is only 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, which is well below the ideal size for an NFL center. Brailsford boasts some nice mental processing skills that help compensate for his size. But at this point, it is still fair to question his ceiling in the NFL.

I do like the process of taking multiple shots at the interior of the offensive line.

Perhaps Brailsford could begin his career as a depth piece at both center and guard. He could even get on the field sometimes if the Bengals want to run pin and pull running concepts.

Round 6, Pick 198: DT James Thompson Jr., Illinois

Adding yet another defensive tackle feels a bit like overkill. But I can see what the Bengals could like about Thompson.

Thompson played all over the defensive line at Illinois after transfering from Wisconsin. He boasts great size at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds.

He had a few splash plays during the East-West Shrine Bowl, including a sack on the opening drive and an impressive tackle for loss later in the game.

Unfortunately, Thompson was unable to finish the game after suffering an injury. The medical evaluation will be crucial for him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 7, Pick 226: EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Reiger is another prospect who dominated at the East-West Shrine game.

The Wisconsin edge rusher logged four tackles and three sacks, including a clutch strip sack during the second quarter. He played so well that he was named the game's Defensive MVP.

Cincinnati could use more juice at edge rusher, especially if Trey Hendrickson does not return in 2026.

Reiger may only serve as a rotational edge rusher during his rookie season, but every bit helps.

It is also easy to wonder about his upside after dominating at this week's East-West Shrine game.