The Cincinnati Bengals can’t afford distractions. Every move, every contract, every draft pick now exists under a different lens. Does it help win a Super Bowl right now? That urgency changes everything. It eliminates the luxury of long-term experiments. The 2026 NFL Draft is no longer about potential for Cincinnati but about precision. With a roster primed for a deep postseason run, the Bengals must resist the temptation of flashy names that don’t fit their immediate needs. Because in this phase, one misguided pick can ripple through an entire season.

Free agency reinforces the core

GM Duke Tobin and the Bengals' brass didn't exactly sit on their hands during the 2026 NFL Free Agency period. They recognized that the trenches were leaking and the back end was occasionally porous. The headline grabbers were undoubtedly the trio of defensive starters brought in to shore up the spine of the unit. Signing the rangy Bryan Cook away from the Chiefs was a masterstroke. On the line, plucking Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe provided an immediate injection of veteran leadership and pass-rushing juice.

The emphasis was clear. Cincy needed to fortify the defense without compromising the identity of the team. By addressing both the front and the back end, they’ve created a more balanced unit capable of complementing an already potent offense led by Joe Burrow.

Continuity and depth

Beyond the external additions, the Bengals focused heavily on continuity and protecting Joe Burrow. Securing a one-year deal for veteran Joe Flacco provides a steady hand in the room. Meanwhile, re-signing key internal pieces ensures the locker room culture remains intact. They also peppered the roster with extensions for reliable role players like Jalen Davis and Tanner Hudson.

These moves matter more than they appear on paper. By maintaining continuity while upgrading key areas, Cincinnati has positioned itself as one of the most balanced teams in the conference.

However, the work isn’t finished. The defense may look stronger, but it still has a critical vulnerability. It seems like the front office’s restraint in free agency means that they are saving their biggest swing for the draft.

Glaring hole

Despite the influx of talent on the edges and in the secondary, the Bengals have a glaring, linebacker-sized hole. That must be addressed in the 2026 NFL Draft. Last season, the second level of the defense was often exploited by savvy offensive coordinators. Sure, the team has high hopes for the progression of their younger players. However, relying solely on internal development is a gamble that a title contender shouldn't take.

They need a modern, versatile linebacker like Sonny Styles who can neutralize the dynamic tight ends of the AFC. If they fail to find this defensive anchor in the draft, all the pressure in the world from Mafe and Allen won't matter.

Pass on Ty Simpson

On talent alone, Ty Simpson is easy to fall in love with. The Alabama quarterback has the size, arm strength, and production that make evaluators pause. His 2025 campaign showcased his ability to command an offense.

But here’s the reality: none of that matters for Cincinnati.

The Bengals already have their quarterback. Joe Burrow is a proven leader who has taken this team deep into the postseason. Investing a premium pick in another signal-caller is purely counterproductive.

Drafting Simpson would create noise where there should be clarity. It would introduce questions that don’t need to be asked. This is a team in “win-now” mode, not one building for an uncertain future.

Every pick must contribute. Every selection must align with the goal of competing for a championship immediately. Simpson, for all his talent, would spend his early years on the bench. That’s a luxury the Bengals cannot afford.

Jermod McCoy's injury risk

If Simpson represents misallocation, Jermod McCoy represents risk. The Tennessee cornerback has all the traits you’d want in a modern defensive back. He has speed, physicality, and the ability to contest passes at a high level. When healthy, he’s a difference-maker.

However, availability matters just as much as ability.

McCoy’s injury history, particularly his knee issue, raises legitimate concerns. The NFL is unforgiving, especially for players returning from significant injuries. Recovery timelines are one thing but sustaining performance over a 17-game season is another.

For Cincinnati, the risk is amplified by context. The secondary has already undergone changes. It requires stability. Adding a player with medical uncertainty introduces volatility at a position that demands consistency.

There’s also the broader picture to consider. The Bengals don’t need to gamble on upside. What they truly need is reliability. There are other prospects in this class who offer similar skill sets without the same level of risk. Choosing McCoy would be betting on potential rather than certainty.

For the Bengals, that’s a bet not worth making.

Smart restraint

The Bengals have already built a roster capable of competing at the highest level. Now, it’s about refinement and making the right choices at the right time.

Avoiding players like Ty Simpson and Jermod McCoy isn’t about questioning their talent. It’s about understanding fit, timing, and priorities. It’s about recognizing that the path to a Super Bowl isn’t paved with highlight picks, but with disciplined decisions.