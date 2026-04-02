While the Cincinnati Bengals may have one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, when healthy, their defense still needs plenty of work. The Bengals are at least trying to remedy their secondary ahead of the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati has signed corner Ja'Sir Taylor to a one-year contract, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The financial terms of his deal have not yet been revealed.

Taylor split the 2025 season between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, appearing in all 17 games. Overall, the cornerback made 21 total tackles and a pass defended. He previously spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Chargers. Through 65 games total, Taylor has put up 97 tackles, 15 passes defended and an interception.

At this stage of his career, the cornerback has been used mostly as a depth piece and on special teams. But he has shown flashes of brilliance in the past. Earning a career-high six starts in 2023, Taylor made 25 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception.

It seems unlikely that Taylor will be walking into a starting role on defense. He'll need to battle for any reps he receives. Still, the Bengals need as much help as they can get in the secondary. Cincinnati finished the 2025 season ranked 26th overall in pass defense, allowing 233.8 yards per game.

The NFL Draft will give the Bengals a better opportunity to add long-term help for their secondary. But at the very least, Taylor gives Cincinnati an experienced cornerback to work with. He'll look to earn his spot on the roster in training camp.