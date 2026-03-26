The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have a star problem, but they do have a balance problem. When you have an offense led by Joe Burrow, flanked by elite playmakers, you’re supposed to be competing deep into January. The 2025 season, though, made one thing painfully clear. Star power alone isn’t enough. Championships are built on depth, development, and finding players who outperform expectations. As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Cincinnati finds itself in a familiar but urgent position. They are not searching for headlines but for answers. If they want to close the gap between promise and production, their smartest moves may come from targeting the kind of sleeper prospects who quietly change everything.

2025 exposed the cracks

The 2025 campaign tested the patience of ‘Who Dey Nation' like few seasons before it. A 6-11 finish told only part of the story. The deeper issue was how Cincinnati lost games. The offense did its job often enough, keeping contests competitive and giving the team a chance. However, the defense consistently let those chances slip away.

Week after week, the Bengals found themselves trapped in shootouts they couldn’t sustain. The secondary struggled to limit explosive plays. Their front seven also lacked the consistency to stop the run when it mattered most. Even with standout performances from their core stars, the lack of defensive cohesion proved fatal. It wasn’t just a bad year but a wake-up call. Cincinnati could no longer rely on offensive firepower to mask structural flaws on the other side of the ball.

Free agency fixes

To their credit, the Bengals didn’t sit idle once the offseason began. Duke Tobin and the front office made it clear they understood the assignment. The additions of Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe were aggressive, targeted moves designed to rebuild the defensive front after losing Trey Hendrickson. Adding Bryan Cook brought needed reliability to the secondary, too.

On paper, these are strong moves. They raise the floor of the defense and signal a commitment to physicality and accountability. However, they don’t solve everything. The linebacker corps, in particular, remains a concern. It's thin, unproven, and lacking a true difference-maker in the middle.

That’s where the draft comes in. This is not for splashy first-round names, but for high-upside sleepers who can quietly solidify the foundation.

RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

If the Bengals want to truly unlock their offense, they need to take pressure off Burrow. Kentucky’s Seth McGowan offers a compelling solution. At 223 pounds, McGowan brings a rare blend of size and explosiveness that immediately stands out. His 4.49-second 40-yard dash and 42.5-inch vertical jump confirm that this is a player built for big plays.

McGowan runs with intent. He neither hesitates nor dances. He finds the crease and attacks it with authority. In an offense that naturally spreads defenses out, that kind of decisiveness becomes lethal. Light boxes become opportunities, not obstacles.

For Cincinnati, this isn’t just about adding a running back but about creating balance. McGowan has the tools to become a high-impact contributor early. He gives the Bengals a ground threat that forces defenses to think twice before dropping extra defenders into coverage.

OL Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

The Bengals have made strides along the offensive line. History, though, has shown that depth in the trenches is truly essential. Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor fits the profile of a classic sleeper who could develop into a long-term solution.

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Physically, Iheanachor checks every box. He’s massive, powerful, and plays with a noticeable edge. Yes, his technique is still evolving. That said, his natural anchor in pass protection and ability to generate movement in the run game make him an intriguing prospect.

What makes Iheanachor especially valuable is his ceiling. In the right system, with proper development, he has the tools to become a multi-year starter. For the Bengals, investing in a player like Iheanachor is less about insurance and more about sustainability.

RB Kaelon Black, Indiana

While explosiveness grabs headlines, reliability wins games. That's where Indiana’s Kaelon Black comes into play. Black may not have elite speed, but what he offers is consistency, vision, and ball security.

His running style keeps the offense on schedule, allowing drives to develop rather than stall. In a system that thrives on rhythm, that kind of dependability is invaluable. Black understands how to read blocks, maximize yardage, and protect the football.

For the Bengals, Black provides a stabilizing presence. He’s the type of player who might not dominate highlight reels but will quietly rack up meaningful production week after week. And in the AFC North, having a back who can grind out tough yards is just as important as having one who can break away.

Reshaping Cincinnati’s outlook

The Bengals have already taken steps to address their biggest weaknesses. However, the job isn’t finished. Free agency built the framework. Now, the draft must complete the structure.

Seth McGowan brings explosiveness and balance to the offense. Max Iheanachor offers long-term stability in the trenches. Kaelon Black provides the consistency needed to sustain drives. Individually, they’re intriguing prospects. Together, they represent a strategy focused on depth, development, and smart value.

If Cincinnati gets this right, these sleepers won’t stay under the radar for long. Neither will the Bengals.