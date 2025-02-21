The Bengals have been making some moves during the offseason, and they're looking to have a better year than they did last season. The best reward is for players to have their deals extended, and that's what happened to Cal Adomitis, as he'll be with the Bengals through 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adomitis was a free agent signing by the Bengals in 2022 out of the University of Pittsburgh. He's played in 52 games and has zero unplayable snaps on 432 attempts in those contests, according to the Bengals' team website.

The Bengals are trying to keep around the players that will give them the best chance to win in the future, and the moves they've made recently show what their plan is.

Bengals making early offseason moves

Before extending Cal Adomitis, the Bengals released defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and they cleared almost $10 million in cap space with the move. Rankins finished his season with 18 tackles and one sack through seven games as he missed most of the season due to an illness. He signed a two-year deal with the Bengals last year and they hoped that he would be a big help to their pass rush, but things did not pan out that way.

The Bengals are on a mission to improve their team, and the first step is bringing back the key players already there. Joe Burrow knows the importance of bringing back those players if they want to be back competing for a championship.

“We need Trey Hendrickson back,” Burrow said on First Take. “We need to give him what he's worth and what he deserves; he's earned that. We need our young guys to come on. We need to draft well, we need guys to come in and produce immediately; we don't have time to wait around. I think we have the young guys that are capable of going into an offseason training the way they need to, taking advantage of all of the opportunities they can, and come out and play well early.”

Not only will Hendrickson be important to bring back on a new deal, but JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins will be on the priority list for the Bengals as well. Chase had a strong season for the Bengals last season, and there's no doubt that his price went up after they didn't extend him before last year. Higgins will most likely be franchise-tagged once again, but rumors say that they will look to sign him to a long-term deal this time around.