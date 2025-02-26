A recent ranking came out regarding NFL teams and their cafeteria situations. Things like the food, freshness of food and the dining area itself were ranked, and the Cincinnati Bengals came in dead last. Their food had an average rating of 4.82/10, freshness was 5.49/10 and the dining area was 5.98/10. Food and freshness rankings both came in last while the dining area ranking came in 30th out of 32 teams.

Another interesting aspect of the Bengals' dining situation is that they don't even get three meals provided to them throughout the day. They are one of only two teams that don't supply three meals.

“Bengals Cafeteria worse than prison,” Warren Sharp said in a post. “dead last in taste dead last in freshness not even 3 meals a day.”

In terms of the overall NFLPA report card, the Bengals weren't quite as bad as they came in 24th out of 32. Treatment of families received an F- on the report card while dining received an F.

“#Bengals end up 24th out of 32 on the NFLPA overall report card but were hammered for treatment of families and food/dining,” Paul Dehner Jr. said in a post.

Obviously, fans had some fun seeing this Bengals report card. One from the state of Michigan came in with some shots about the rival state to the south.

“Worse than prison is how Ohio is typically described,” the fan said.

Some fans don't think it's that outrageous for the Bengals to not supply three meals as the player can all afford food just fine.

“Teams should supply some food. But why should they supply 3 meals a day? These guys make millions in most cases,” the fan wrote. “They can feed themselves a meal or two a day.”

On the other hand, players are spending the majority of their time at the team's facility, and it's important for them to be fed well. Nutrition is a massive part of being a professional athlete.

“If I was a player, not much more would be more important to me than having good meals,” another fan said. “Hear players always talking about how good the ravens food and cafeteria people are. When you’re eating at the facility 2x a day, it’s a big deal.”

One fan joked about the players eating Cincinnati's famous skyline chili when they're done with practice.

“Finished a training camp day and they were serving skyline chili for dinner on the way out the door,” the fan posted. “Not the fuel I was expecting for pro athletes.”

Well, at least the Bengals know what they need to improve in order to provide a better experience for the players.