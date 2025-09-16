The Cincinnati Bengals needed a big comeback, but they started their season with two wins. However, Cincinnati's Super Bowl chances took a hit after Joe Burrow's injury. The Pro Bowl quarterback is likely out for the rest of the season with a toe injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jake Browning takes over, but all eyes are on offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

Burrow was an MVP candidate last season and nearly willed the Bengals to the postseason by himself. Without him, Cincinnati is significantly worse and have little chance of doing anything of significance this season. However, the team's offensive system is under fire after the quarterback went down. Burrow has suffered multiple major injuries as a pro, shifting the spotlight to Pitcher.

Burrow and his offensive coordinator have been together since the quarterback joined the team in 2020. Pitcher has helped mold the quarterback into one of the best pure throwers the NFL has to offer. However, Week 2's tragedy spurred questions about the Bengals' offense by the media.

Pitcher defended himself, telling Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway that he wanted to make the most of his offensive talent.

Article Continues Below

“I think we've built this team organizationally and we've devoted resources to make us one of, we believe, the most explosive, best passing offenses in football,” said Pitcher. “And I think over the course of time we've shown that we at least belong in that conversation. There is risk. No matter what you choose to do, you are going to incur risk.

“We have special skill players. We want to accentuate those skill players. We try to do both things. How do we accentuate their skillset? How do we try to do it in a way that we're limiting the amount of times that Joe's potentially going to get hit, but he plays quarterback in the NFL, it was a quick game. Things are going to happen. And so, there's no one decision that solves everything, [or] costs something.”

Whether Pitcher and his scheme is to blame or not, he has to retool the offense around Browning. He showed flashes against the Jaguars, but the pressure is on him to keep the team afloat for the rest of the season.