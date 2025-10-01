The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback situation has become one of the most pressing concerns in the NFL after another listless offensive performance. With Joe Burrow sidelined for months following toe surgery, Jake Browning has stepped in. However, Browning's rocky start has sparked speculation about whether the Bengals will look elsewhere.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested that recently retired Derek Carr could surface as a possible target should Cincinnati decide it needs reinforcements. The Bengals have failed to top 200 yards of offense in three of their first four games, a mark not seen since the 2009 Oakland Raiders, a team that cycled through JaMarcus Russell, Bruce Gradkowski, and Charlie Frye at quarterback.

Carr retired in May while still under contract with the New Orleans Saints. He has not closed the door on returning to football. However, he is still rehabbing a shoulder injury that played a key role in his decision to step away. For Carr to join Cincinnati, a trade with the Saints would be required. It'll be similar to when the Buccaneers acquired Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots after his brief retirement.

Derek Carr might not be on the Bengals' radar

For now, the Bengals are committed to Browning. He went 4-3 last season after Burrow’s wrist injury. The team views its search more as finding a capable understudy than outright replacing Browning. Still, Fowler’s comments highlight the urgency Cincinnati faces with a roster that includes high-end offensive talent but lacks stability at football’s most critical position.

Carr has been a steady, if unspectacular, quarterback throughout his career. He posted an ESPN QBR above 57 in six consecutive seasons despite inconsistent supporting casts. Carr also came close to upsetting Cincinnati in a playoff game during the Bengals’ 2021 postseason run.

Even if Carr is unavailable or unwilling, the conversation underscores Cincinnati’s difficult reality. With Burrow sidelined and Browning struggling, the Bengals must weigh whether staying the course is enough to keep their season alive.