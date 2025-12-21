Not much has gone right for the Cincinnati Bengals throughout their 4-10 season. However, to start out their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Tee Higgins proved there is still optimism around the Bengals' future.

First, Higgins caught a pass over the cornerback's shoulders, ala Randy Moss.

Tee Higgins straight-up MOSSED his defender 🙌pic.twitter.com/rFkyRDeiin — Bengals Nation (@BengalsNationCP) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then, he got the Bengals on the board with a toe-tap touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Tee Higgins with the toe-tap MAGIC in his return for the Bengals 🤯pic.twitter.com/9yUbDDz9Ne — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

There has been plenty of speculation about quarterback Joe Burrow's future in Cincinnati. However, the franchise has at least surrounded him with two of the best wide receivers in the league. Between Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow will have a more than formidable arsenal for the foreseeable future.

The offensive line needs to be addressed during the offseason, but the Bengals' biggest issue has been their defense. Entering Week 16, Cincinnati ranked dead-last in total defense, allowing 403.8 yards per game. There's a good chance star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson walks in free agency after his contract dispute with the franchise.

The Bengals have found their foundation. There aren't many better offensive cores than Burrow, Higgins and Chase. However, it's clear that Cincinnati needs more to get over the hump. And if any of the trio gets injured – especially Burrow – it seems as if the Bengals' strategy falls apart.

As the franchise star, and signed through the 2029 season, Burrow isn't likely to go anywhere anytime soon barring a Luka Doncic trade. Neither is Higgins after signing a four-year extension. The pair will hope their special connection leads to more success in 2026.