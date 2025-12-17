It's been another frustrating season for the Cincinnati Bengals. This team began the year 2-0 and has won just two games since. Joe Burrow injured his toe early in the season and missed a majority of the games. Even with him back, the Bengals have not been able to get back on track. It's been a downhill trend since their Super Bowl appearances in 2022.

Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday. He responded to a question about whether he ever imagined himself as a quarterback for a team other than the Bengals in his career. Burrow's response: “You think about a lot of things.”

Joe Burrow continues to be reflective and thoughtful. From today: pic.twitter.com/JvBPvYpFCT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2025

Burrow is from the state of Ohio and has played football there for almost his entire life, except for at LSU. The Bengals took him No. 1 overall after his star-studded season, winning the national championship and the Heisman trophy.

Burrow has been a fan favorite and one of the league's best quarterbacks in the NFL since he arrived. Injuries have gotten in the way of a great start to his career, but he has plenty of seasons left. The thought of Burrow playing for another team doesn't sit right with a lot of people, and the Bengals should make it clear that he won't be going anywhere as long as he is under contract.

Burrow responded to being compared to other QBs who have played for multiple teams.

“Lots of crazy things happen each year.”