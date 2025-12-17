The Cincinnati Bengals received a notable injury update Wednesday when wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to the practice field, signaling progress after he missed Week 15. The Bengals injury report also provided insight into the wide receiver group, overall roster health, and the continued influence of the NFL concussion protocol.

Higgins was listed as a limited participant as he continues progressing through the league mandated concussion protocol. The injury update comes at a key moment, even with the Bengals already eliminated from playoff contention. His potential availability would help stabilize an aerial attack that has leaned heavily on the team’s remaining wide receivers in recent weeks.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. posted the official practice report to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, detailing the team’s mounting list of ailments ahead of Week 16. The post highlighted the unusually high number of ankle injuries across the roster and provided broader context surrounding the Bengals injury report.

“#Bengals practice update: Everyone’s ankle hurts.”

Superstar quarterback Joe Burrow appeared on the report with a knee designation but logged full participation, signaling no expected limitation. Several contributors were not as fortunate, as Noah Fant, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins, Charlie Jones, and Joseph Ossai did not participate due to ankle injuries. Drew Sample remained limited with a neck issue, while Samaje Perine and DJ Turner II were among those practicing fully.

Higgins’ limited status represents a critical checkpoint within the NFL concussion protocol. A return to practice is required before independent clearance can be granted, and further progress later in the week would be needed for game availability.

The Bengals are preparing for a road matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins, where their depth will be tested again. With injuries piling up late in the season, each update carries added weight as Cincinnati evaluates who can suit up and who may need additional recovery time.