The Cincinnati Bengals are in the process of enduring another disappointing season in 2025. As the season got underway, head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals appeared to be in a good position to contend for the AFC North title with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. However, after winning their first two games of the season, the Bengals have fallen apart.

Ja'Marr Chase answered questions pertaining to the Bengals front office & coaching staff today— Q: How do you feel about the front office and this coaching staff?

Ja'Marr: "I feel great about them … I've got a great bond with the staff." Q: Why do you think Bengals players…

They are limping to the close of the NFL season with a 4-10 record. The difficulty this year can be linked to an early-season injury suffered by star quarterback Joe Burrow and there have been rumors that the quarterback is tired of losing with the Bengals and that he wants to be traded. However, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, one of the elite players in the NFL at his position, is not looking to be traded. He threw his support behind Taylor and the team's management when he was asked about the direction of the team.

“I feel great about them,” Chase said. “I've got a great bond with the staff.”

Chase was asked why players on the team felt strongly about the leadership even though the Bengals will miss the playoff for the third consecutive season.

“Probably because they've shown them love since they got here as rookies,” Chase said. “Over time you keep building on a relationship, and they still have one.”

Chase has been productive again in 2025

Even though the Bengals have lost 10 of their last 12 games, Chase remains one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He has been targeted 155 times by Bengals quarterbacks and he has caught 101 passes for 1,147 yards with 5 touchdowns. He has 10 receptions of 20 yards or more, a long play of 64 yards and 56 of his receptions have resulted in Bengals' first downs.

This is Chase's 5th season with the Bengals and he has been their leading receiver in each of those years. He caught a league-best 127 passes last year for 1,708 yards and 17 TDs.