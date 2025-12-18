Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase offered a candid glimpse into the mental demands of life as an NFL star Thursday, explaining why watching football no longer feels like entertainment during the grind of the season. Instead of relaxing with games, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver views every snap through an analytical lens shaped by constant preparation.

Chase addressed the topic during a media availability session ahead of Thursday Night Football. While he confirmed plans to watch the high-stakes divisional clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, his explanation revealed how years of elite-level competition have fundamentally changed the way he consumes the sport.

WCPO 9's Caleb Noe shared Chase’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing his reasoning for why watching football rarely provides an escape.

“If I'm watching football, I'm gonna dissect it down. That's why I don't like watching it that much, because my brain starts thinking too hard.”

The comment offered insight into the mental toll carried by top-level players late in the season. Rather than enjoying games as entertainment, the former LSU Tigers standout described approaching broadcasts as an extension of film study, breaking down coverages, leverage, and execution in real time.

That mindset mirrors the current state of Cincinnati’s 2025 season. The Bengals enter Week 16 well outside the playoff picture after a difficult stretch that has tested focus and resolve. Despite the team’s struggles, Chase has remained a consistent offensive force, surpassing 1,100 receiving yards while continuing to command constant defensive attention.

For Chase, the inability to simply enjoy football underscores his commitment to mastery. The game never fully turns off, even away from the field. Each snap becomes information rather than entertainment, particularly during a season defined more by frustration than momentum.

The perspective humanizes one of the league’s biggest stars. While fans watch for escape, Chase experiences football as constant analysis, highlighting the mental demands of elite performance.

As the Bengals move through the final weeks of the season, Chase’s comments reveal a player focused on process rather than pleasure. For Cincinnati, that mindset remains one of the few constants during a challenging year.