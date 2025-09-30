The Cincinnati Bengals are trekking downward with Jake Browning behind center. Who needed to take over for the injured Joe Burrow. Fans, though, relentlessly clowned the QB2 during a rough Monday Night Football outing versus the Denver Broncos.

Browning looked virtually nothing like the reliable backup for Zac Taylor and company, with Denver leading throughout the night. The veteran mustered only 66 passing yards through the first 38 minutes of play into the third quarter.

Fans trolled Browning online for his dismal outing.

“Jake Browning is a hall of famer when he plays the Jags. But he’s worse than trash when he plays anyone else,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan demanded Browning take up another job.

“Can the Bengals please trade for a QB? I mean this is just embarrassing. Jake Browning should be working at Northwestern Mutual,” that fan posted.

Even a former QB roasted Browning. Ben DiNucci posted “I've seen enough Jake Browning. Come on man at least give your wide receivers a chance.”

Did Jake Browning deliver any long throw during Bengals vs. Broncos?

Browning managed to get one somewhat long throw in.

The QB hit Andrei Iosivas down the middle, gaining 22 total yards late in the third quarter. That pass placed Cincy near its own 45-yard line.

Browning, however, took a sack from Nik Bonitto that lost seven yards. Denver later chased him out of the pocket on third-and-17, forcing Browning to throw the ball away and send the punting team out.

The Bengals entered the MNF showdown optimistic about Browning. Even refusing to trade him away with the league's deadline still coming in November. Browning got called to throw past 200 yards before the contest in the Rocky Mountains.

But Denver forced him into multiple struggles. The Broncos sacked him twice and got him averaging only 5.3 yards per play before the fourth quarter.