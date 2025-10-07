Since star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury in Week 2, the Cincinnati Bengals have felt aimless. Three consecutive losses, the latest a 37-24 defeat to the Detroit Lions, have left the Bengals at 2-3. Yet, they are still in second place in the AFC North, a game and a half behind the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. In an effort to save their season, Cincinnati swung a trade with the Cleveland Browns, their division rival, for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter, Cincinnati would like Flacco to be ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“Bengals would like their new QB Joe Flacco to be ready to play Sunday at Green Bay vs. the Packers,” reported Schefter post-trade. “The veteran Flacco is expected to be a quick learner.”

In addition to Flacco, the Bengals picked up a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder in next year's draft. Trading for the 40-year-old quarterback makes sense. Cincinnati certainly has a chance to get back to the postseason, but they'll need better play at signal caller. Jake Browning has struggled since taking over for Burrow. Now, it seems like he'll be the backup to Flacco. Can the Bengals turn around their 2025 season in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon?

Can the Bengals turn their season around before it's too late?

Article Continues Below

While Flacco gets up to speed, Browning and Brett Rypien are still on the roster. The Bengals likely don't want to turn to Browning once again but could do so if Flacco needs more time. The former Washington Husky played decently in relief of Burrow in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, since then, he has struggled in his last three losses.

The Bengals have four more weeks until their bye. The Packers in Green Bay are a tough draw for Flacco's first potential start. However, it doesn't get easier from there. Three straight home games against the Steelers, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears could either keep them in the divisional hunt or push them out of it entirely. Can Flacco help the Cincinnati offense get back on track at Lambeau Field on Sunday? If not, then the 2025 season might be lost entirely at Paycor Stadium.