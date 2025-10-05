The Cincinnati Bengals are in a desperate situation at quarterback. Joe Burrow will miss most of the season with a turf toe injury, and backup Jake Browning is struggling. The Bengals do not seem interested in finding competition for Browning even after losing two consecutive games.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor still has “unwavering” confidence in Browning despite two terrible performances. But why is Cincinnati's coaching staff being so stubborn?

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained, the Bengals are confident in Browning because they've seen him succeed before.

“They've seen him succeed,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday. “They watched Browning lead the team to a 4-3 record in 2023 in place of an injured Burrow, and there is confidence he could do it again.”

Back in 2023, Browning completed 70% of his passes and threw for 12 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Unfortunately, he has not looked like the same guy in 2025.

But the Bengals still believe in Browning. Taylor even shot down the idea that there should be a quarterback competition in Cincinnati.

“I don’t,” Taylor responded. “I think with every position, we are always assessing. That is Duke's job; that is the personnel department. They do a great job of that and presenting options for when Joe (Burrow) went down, of other guys we could bring in the room as well. We thoroughly assess that. I have a ton of confidence in Jake (Browning), I'm unwavering from that. I've seen the best in Jake, and I know we can do a great job of supporting him to where he can go win the games for us. I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning.”

It will be interesting to see how Browning holds up against the Lions on Sunday.

Is the Bengals' offensive scheme preventing Jake Browning from succeeding?

ESPN's Marcus Spears argues that Cincinnati's offensive scheme is making things more difficult for Browning.

“Like, they give themselves no chance the way that they play football now,” Spears declared on Wednesday. “Especially against a team like [Denver] who can create pressure, runs those games up front.”

Spears noted that the Bengals allow a ton of pressure, which is especially difficult for a backup quarterback to handle.

“And the pressure that is put on the offensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals is unfair,” Spears continued. “It's unfair to ask them, time and time again…to sort where these things that are happening.”

Unfortunately, the Bengals will have their hands full in Week 5 against Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions' blitz-happy defense.

Bengals vs. Lions kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.