After signing a historic $161 million contract extension to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals through the 2029 season, Ja'Marr Chase met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what attracts him to playing in Cincinnati, OH, starting sweet before throwing in a roast of his home city.

“For me, I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to come here and focus,” Chase said via Ari Meirov on X. “You know, I'm not distracted out here. There's not too many things that get me off pace out here. It's strictly what I'm focused on. That's really tunnel vision for me to play football.

And while Chase started by giving Cincinnati its flowers, it didn't take him long to roast the city's peculiar food scene.

“So, I mean — at the end of the day — the food's not the best. We can work on that,” Chase added with a smirk. “I'm from New Orleans, so I'm just not used to the food yet.”

Now, it's fair that he doesn't love Cincinnati's food; not many Bengals players enjoyed the food. Considering the fact that one of their famous dishes is Skyline Chili — a sweet and savory-style chili sauce served over spaghetti or hot dogs with cheese, onions, and beans — it's safe to say Cincinnati, OH, isn't a travel destination for their popping food scene.

Aside from the roast of Cincinnati's food, however, Chase closed his statement by reaffirming to fans what made this place special for him.

“Overall, honestly, I just think that's the biggest picture for me is that I don't have no distractions here,” Chase said. “I can just play football. And my quarterback's here. And Tee here.”

Following impressive seasons by both receivers, Chase and Tee Higgins inked major four-year deals with the Bengals, keeping Cincinnati's offensive trio intact for the foreseeable future.

Signing both of them was a risky decision by the Bengals, but they made it with financial confidence, tying 33.7% of their 2025 cap space in Burrow, Chase, and Higgins alone.

So, although Ja'Marr Chase had to roast Cincinnati, OH, for their out-there food staples, it appears the receiver is more than happy to stay put after signing his $161 million contract extension with the Bengals.