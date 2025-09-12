Although the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 17-16 in their season opener last Sunday, the performance was still a disappointing one. The Bengals' offense is considered to be one of the NFL's best. A 17-point showing against a division rival that finished last in the AFC North in 2024. According to Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the offense was dumbstruck about their awful stats from Sunday's win. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor broke the news to the unit, according to team beat reporter Jeremy Rauch on X (formerly Twitter).

"I didn't believe it when Zac told us." Tee Higgins talked with us about the shock of seven yards and raising the standard. Has it ever happened to him? "Nah. Nah." #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jehw5XDLvI — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 11, 2025

“‘I didn't believe it when Zac told us,'” Higgins said to the press, including Rauch. “Tee Higgins talked with us about the shock of seven yards and raising the standard. Has it ever happened to him? ‘Nah. Nah.'”

Higgins only had three catches for 33 yards, which led the team. Teammate Ja'Marr Chase, one of the NFL's best receivers, was held to two catches for 26 yards. Running back Chase Brown? 21 carries for 43 yards, plus two catches for eight yards. However, quarterback Joe Burrow's performance (14-of-23 for 113 yards and a touchdown) was particularly disappointing. If the Bengals hope to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the offense will need to find its bearings. Can Taylor's scheme against Jacksonville unlock an offensive awakening?

Article Continues Below

Can the Bengals' offense get back on track on Sunday versus the Jaguars?

The Jaguars were victorious in their season opener as well. The 26-10 win at home over the Carolina Panthers was an excellent way to begin the Liam Coen era. Sunday's matchup appears to be another matchup between offensive gurus at head coach in Coen and Taylor. While Taylor has had success with the Bengals over his tenure, the peak of his time in charge so far was the loss in Super LVI following the 2021 season.

It's been four years since Taylor and his staff helped lead the Bengals to the big game. For the third time in their history, Cincinnati came up short. Now, Burrow, Higgins, and the rest of the offense will look to get the Bengals back there, preferably this season. In a deep AFC field, can Taylor get an attack filled with some of the best players in the NFL back to their roots? If so, a 2-0 start could lead to even more at Paycor Stadium this year.