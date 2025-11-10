Through the first nine games, the Chicago Bulls have won six games without their top scorer, Coby White. Since the preseason, White has been out with a calf injury that he sustained in August.

Recently, head coach Billy Donovan hinted that White's return is approaching within weeks. On Monday, a signal that White's return is coming soon came with the news that he will be part of the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League, per Will Gottlieb of the Chicago Sun-Times and BullsMuse.

Additionally, Noa Essengue was also assigned to the Windy City Bulls. Essengue hasn't played this season after being selected 12th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. According to Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation, the Windy City Bulls will be practicing at the Advocate Center in Chicago.

The object is to get White back into playing action at an NBA pace. Plus, he will be able to play in 5-on-5 settings.

On Monday, White will once again sit on the bench as Chicago faces off against the San Antonio Spurs. Last season, White had his best season thus far since joining the Bulls in 2019.

Overall, he averaged a career high 20.4 points per game as well as 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Currently, White is in his final year of the three-year $33 million contract he signed in 2023. Afterward, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

What to expect from Coby White when he comes back

Obviously, the Bulls will put White on a minute restriction and have him come off the bench. If anything, he will be a critical asset to the second unit, considering how well they have been doing thus far.

His ability to score and be a playmaker comes naturally, and therefore, he can provide significant relief to the likes of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Additionally, his return to the starting rotation will compel Chicago to make adjustments, with guys like Issac Okoro and Tre Jones coming off the bench.

Plus, he would fit well into the current playing style of spreading the floor and creating scoring opportunities that way.