When Logan Paul made his triumphant return to Ohio for WWE's latest stop in Cincinnati for Monday Night RAW, it was far to wonder how the crowd would react to his appearance on the show.

Would they celebrate a returning local hero? Or would they boo him for being, well, Logan Paul, the WWE heel who has been putting in work to be as unpopular as possible with crowds around the world?

Well, as it turns out, Paul got heat, but in a way, he sort of enjoyed it, to the point where the former United States Champion antagonized the crowd by pointing out how they've ruined the career of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“You guys waste talent, look what you did to Joe Burrow,” Paul declared.

Goodness, well, you have to give it to Paul; he's certainly learned heel move number one, making fun of a local sports team, even if the statement isn't true. Unfortunately for Paul, when he's going up against an all-time pro like CM Punk, those cheap tricks aren't enough to get himself over, which is probably why there's so much talk about his “go home heat” with fans the world over.

Michael Cole and Logan Paul debate his heat with WWE fans

Discussing Paul's current run in the WWE Universe on ImPaulsive, Michael Cole broke down the two types of heat in professional wrestling and which one Paul might have.

“There are two types of heat. There is the Logan Paul heat, which is when he walks out, people boo him. It’s not because they hate Logan, it’s because he plays this character that people don’t like…,” Cole explained via 411 Mania. “Then there is what they call ‘go away heat.’ They consider it as a bad character, a bad product, a bad person on the air. We had some announcers recently, it just didn’t work out because you could go online and 99% of people hated them. You know at that point. You feel inside yourself, ‘This guy is not going to make it.’ When you realize and listen to some of that, you know he’s not going to make it.”

Unfortunately for Paul, he came to the conclusion that he likely has go away heat, which is okay with him.

“I think I have ‘go away’ heat. The only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler,” Paul admitted. “Certainly, there is a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘get this guy out of here.'”

“They’re jealous of you. Look what you’ve accomplished since you’ve come to WWE,” Cole noted. “Not only here, look what you’ve accomplished in life. It’s the same thing for us. People sitting at home, watching the show, ‘Michael Cole sucks. He didn’t know the name of that move.’ First off, they’re mad because they don’t have my job. Second off, put them in that chair.”

Is Paul the second coming of X-Pac on RAW? Maybe yes, maybe no, but one thing is for sure: the next time Paul is in Cincinnati, Bengals fans will remember his Burrow slander.