One of the best running backs in Cincinnati Bengals history, Rudi Johnson, has died at 45 years old. He would have turned 46 years old on October 1, 2025.

TMZ Sports was first to report Johnson's death. A “family source” told the outlet that he had passed away this week. However, a cause of death has not been identified.

They added that Johnson had been “recently struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

Before his death, Johnson was “doing everything he could to help people on and off the field.” According to the source, “that's what mattered most to him.”

Rudi Johnson was one of the Bengals' best running backs before he died

In 2004, Johnson rushed for 1,454 yards, a franchise record for the Bengals. One year later, he shattered his own record, logging 1,458 rushing yards. He scored a dozen touchdowns on the ground in both seasons.

Additionally, he rushed for 1,309 yards in 2006. So, he has three of the top six rushing seasons in Bengals franchise history. Corey Dillon makes up the other three spots. He rushed for 1,435, 1,315, and 1,311 yards in 2000, 2001, and 2002, respectively.

Johnson was selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Before his professional career, Johnson played for Butler CC and Auburn.

He made one Pro Bowl during his NFL career (in 2004). Additionally, he was named Second-team All-American, SEC Player of the Year, and First-team All-SEC for his 2000 season with Auburn.

His time with the Bengals ended in 2008. He was released by the team that drafted him, and he subsequently signed with the Detroit Lions. In 14 games with the Lions, Johnson had 237 yards on 76 carries and one touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.

While he was playing, Johnson launched the Rudi Johnson Foundation in 2005. As TMZ Sports noted, he was a vital part of his community. Rest is peace.