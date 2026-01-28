The Cincinnati Bengals will have a second wide receiver in the 2026 Pro Bowl. On Wednesday, it was announced that Tee Higgins would join Ja'Marr Chase as a Pro Bowler, replacing Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers. Higgins missed two games but still ended the season tied for second in receiving touchdowns with 11.

According to Jordan Schultz, Higgins and Chase made team history this season.

“The last time the Bengals had two WRs make the Pro Bowl together was in 2007 with Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Now they've done it again with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.”

It's been 19 years since the Bengals have had two receivers in the Pro Bowl. It's very rare, but if there was any team to do it in this era, it would be the dynamic duo of Chase and Higgins. Those two are extremely talented and will continue to do damage with a healthy Joe Burrow next season. The Bengals can be very good, but not having a healthy Burrow has not allowed for their full potential to be shown.

Here is Higgins' simple reaction to making the Pro Bowl. A “prayer” emoji keeps it light, but it shows that he is grateful for the honor. The honor, however, is forming a new meaning, and every player will have a different reaction to it in the future.

The Pro Bowl has turned into a joke as of late. With Shedeur Sanders being added as a replacement in the AFC at QB, fans around the league are starting to realize that the Pro Bowl doesn't mean anything other than a popularity contest.