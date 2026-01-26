The Cleveland Browns fared surprisingly well during the 2025 season. Cleveland won five games and finished the season on a two-game winning streak. Unfortunately, it was not enough to save Kevin Stefanski's job. But there is a silver lining for one Browns rookie who received a special honor on Monday.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sanders is the first fifth-round rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua back in 2023.

Cleveland's quarterback room was a rollercoaster throughout the 2025 season. But Sanders offered some consistency, and some decent play for a rookie, once he got his hands on the job.

Sanders had 1,400 passing yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions during eight games played. He also added 169 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Looking back on his rookie season, Shedeur called it a learning experience.

“I feel like this is a learning year for me… moving forward I’ll be prepared,” Sanders said, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. “I’ll have actual, realistic reps vs. players… so I’m excited for this offseason knowing what to expect.”

The Browns will now have some tough questions to answer during the offseason. The quarterback position will be one of the top items on the list.

Before the 2025 season, many thought that Cleveland would find their long-term starter during the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Fernando Mendoza looks like the only sure thing and he is practically guaranteed to go first overall to the Raiders.

Cleveland still has two first-round picks this year, which means an upgrade at quarterback is possible. That is, if the Browns actually want to go shopping for one.

Some analysts, including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., have argued that Sanders has done enough to remain the starter.

But the elephant in the room is the fact that the Browns still do not have a head coach. Whoever the Browns hire will have a say in Shedeur's future with the team.

It will be interesting to see what Cleveland's new head coach says about Sanders once he joins the team.