As the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson finally agreed and ended the contract dispute, restructuring the pass rusher's deal, both sides can now focus on the regular season as it nears closer. While the rumors around the Bengals and Hendrickson will continue with it being basically a one-year deal, the star would speak about the contract and where his focus is currently.

Another hold-in ends: Bengals and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement today on a $14 million raise for this year, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million dollars, per sources. Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. pic.twitter.com/Yhc1iT6ca8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



Hendrickson practiced for the first time on Wednesday as he got a $13 million raise and has the possibility to get an extra $1 million due to an incentive to bring his salary up to a potential $30 million. The Florida Atlantic University product would describe the deal as a “compromise” and say that he is “incredibly honored and appreciative” for it, according to ESPN.

“This compromise comes with a great amount of respect for me towards them,” Hendrickson said. “I'm incredibly honored and appreciative that I can play football at this level.”

“I want to be a part of something special here,” Hendrickson continued. “I've vocalized that pretty early and often. Again, I can't write my own contracts. I think we'd all as players love to do that. There wasn't one that I saw long term that I would've considered.”

While the football world could categorize Herndrickson as being a diva due to his holding out, it would be off-base as he has been present in practice, being there for his teammates and observing. Even Cincinnati head coach Zach Taylor would echo the same sentiments on Tuesday.

“He's invested in the players around him,” Taylor said.. “He's got a lot of knowledge he wants to pass down.”

Trey Hendrickson eager to get back with the Bengals

With new information coming out, like how the Bengals never offered Hendrickson a one-year contract in the dispute, the star is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL, leading the league with 17.5 sacks. After the dispute came to an end, Hendrickson expressed how eager he is to come back to chase after quarterbacks.

“Not that I didn't enjoy coaching, but that's not what I'm here to do,” Hendrickson said. “[I'm] looking forward to getting after quarterbacks.”

Still, Hendrickson has been candid about the process between his representation and the team, as besides never being offered the one-year pay raise, he also never got an offer that he “seriously considered,” according to Kelsey Conway.

“In talking with Trey Hendrickson, we learned that the Bengals had never offered him the 1-year pay raise before he agreed to it on Monday,” Conway wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Trey also said there was not a contract presented to him that he would have seriously considered.”

Hendrickson prepares for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 7.