The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Cleveland Browns to end their 2025 season, and Myles Garrett has a chance to get the NFL sack record. But Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not thinking about that and has said he won't go out of his way to prevent it, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on facing Myles Garrett when he can get the sack record: “I’m not gonna go out of my way to not let him get the record… I’m gonna go play football. There are going to be situations where a sack is the best of the bad outcomes of that play.” (🎥 @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/O6HMhSNKxR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Myles Garrett has been the best defensive player in the world this season and is chasing history. Currently, Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt share the record (22.5 sacks) for most in a single season. When Strahan originally broke the record, he did it against Brett Favre, who many believe dived to give him the record. Burrow's comments echo the same sentiment, as it does not seem to be a concern for him.

Burrow has not had a good season, as he spent most of it on the injured list with turf toe. But he has been pretty solid since returning, passing for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions over five games. He has also taken 10 sacks in that timeframe, giving credence to the possibility that Garrett has a good chance to get the record this Sunday.

Burrow has a chip on his shoulder, but his lack of concern about preventing the NFL sack record might not sit well with Bengals' fans. Regardless, he understands the situations of the football field and knows that trying to prevent a sack record might not be the best option, especially if it leads to a preventable mistake. Despite nothing being on the line, Burrow will go out and attempt to help the Bengals win by any means necessary.