The Cincinnati Bengals’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Week 17 produced one of the most unusual and statistically significant plays of the year: a 21-yard reception by offensive tackle Cody Ford. The play not only energized the crowd and the sideline but also placed Ford among a rare group in NFL history.

Ford’s 21-yard catch is tied for the third-longest reception by an offensive lineman since at least 2000, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jay Morrison. Only two offensive linemen have recorded longer receptions in that span: Ty Sambrailo, who gained 35 yards for the Denver Broncos, and former Bengal Jake Fisher, who caught a 31-yard pass. No other offensive lineman has matched or exceeded Ford’s yardage over the past 25 seasons.

The play occurred late in the third quarter with Cincinnati leading 30-7. Facing a first-and-10 at Arizona's 23-yard line, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher dialed up a gadget play that had been installed earlier in the week. Ford lined up near the sideline, initially appearing to serve as a decoy. Quarterback Joe Burrow first looked toward Ja’Marr Chase, who already had two touchdown receptions, before coming back to Ford along Cincinnati's sideline.

Ford secured the pass and powered through multiple defenders, requiring three Cardinals cornerbacks, Denzel Burke and Darren Hall, along with safety Jalen Thompson, to bring him down at the two-yard line. Most of the 21 yards came after the catch, making the play even more striking given Ford’s 350-pound frame. The reception set up a goal-line sequence that ended with a Chase Brown rushing touchdown, one of Brown’s two scores on the day.

The moment resonated throughout the stadium. Fans chanted Ford’s name as he reported eligible on the following play, and the reaction continued after the game in the locker room. The catch came on Ford’s 29th birthday.

While Ford’s reception was the headline novelty, it came in a game filled with statistical milestones. Burrow completed 24 of 31 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. It was his 28th 300-yard passing performance of his career, tying Andy Dalton for the most in franchise history. Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and seven touchdown catches in each of his first five seasons. Brown added 101 rushing yards on 22 carries, two rushing touchdowns, and 40 receiving yards.

In a season that saw the Bengals eliminated from playoff contention for a third straight year, Ford’s 21-yard reception was one of the few plays that gave the team and its fans little to celebrate during an otherwise forgettable season.