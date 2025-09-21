The Cincinnati Bengals will be without QB Joe Burrow for at least three months after suffering a turf toe injury. Cincinnati is hopeful that Burrow can return in December, but that is no sure thing. In the meantime, the Bengals will place their hopes in backup quarterback Jake Browning to lead the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained a few reasons why Browning is keeping the Bengals from trading for a veteran quarterback.

“During the seven games that he replaced Joe Burrow in 2023, Browning’s 70.4 percent completion percentage led the NFL,” Schefter wrote on Sunday. “Browning also averaged 267 passing yards per game, sixth best in the NFL.”

Browning went 4-3 during those seven games in 2023.

Schefter also noted that Browning was a truly special athlete in high school. He still holds the California high school records for passes (11,191), passing yards (16,775), and touchdowns (229).

Browning even had a whopping 91 touchdown passes during his senior season at Folsom High School in 2014.

Clearly, the talent is there. And the Bengals are willing to take a bet on Browning's talent as opposed to trading for a veteran quarterback to replace him.

“Jake is an example of someone who's truly prepared for a moment,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Browning ahead of Week 3. “So that's where his confidence stems from. And now you just go play football.”

Browning will get his first real test in Week 3 against fellow backup Carson Wentz and the Vikings.

Bengals could face fascinating Jake Browning decision if he plays well in 2025

Article Continues Below

The Bengals could face a difficult decision next offseason if Browning balls out in 2025.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained, Browning has the rare chance to become a restricted free agent at the age of 29. And at the most valuable position in all of sports.

“At 29 years old, despite signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 draft, he's only now nearly eligible to be a restricted free agent,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday. “Browning will be an RFA after this season, and he'll have his first opportunity to sign a lucrative contract, giving Cincy an interesting decision.”

Cincinnati could face a few attractive options that could see them profit from another team swiping up Browning.

“The options will be to give him an original-round tender (worth about $3.4 million this year), a second-round tender ($5.33 million) or a first-round tender (worth $7.5 million),” Rapoport noted. “If another team signs him away, the Bengals would receive a draft pick at the level of the compensation.”

But first, Browning and the Bengals actually have to deliver for the rest of the season.

Bengals at Vikings kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.