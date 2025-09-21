The Cincinnati Bengals got encouraging news on Friday when head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery to repair his Grade 3 turf toe.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the procedure went smoothly, and Burrow has already begun his recovery process. Taylor added that there is no clear timetable for a return but left the door open to the possibility of Burrow rejoining the team later this season.

For now, Cincinnati turns the offense over to Jake Browning, who threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns in relief during last week’s 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

According to The New York Times, however, optimism about a December return may be overly ambitious.

Conversations with several former players who suffered the same injury suggest that even the most disciplined recovery timelines rarely allow quarterbacks to return to full form within three months.

While not impossible, they described it as a “long shot.” The organization, for now, is resisting the temptation to bring in a veteran free agent and appears set on giving Browning the chance to prove himself.

The injury is another brutal chapter in Burrow’s career of resilience. Since entering the league in 2020, the former No. 1 pick has endured multiple setbacks, including a torn ACL and a wrist injury that sidelined him last season.

Despite those hurdles, he has posted 19,190 passing yards and 142 touchdowns while maintaining a 68.5% completion rate.

His five-year, $275 million contract, signed in 2023, reflects the franchise’s long-term faith in him, faith that now hinges on a cautious recovery timeline rather than a rushed return.

For Cincinnati, the immediate task is survival. At 2-0, the Bengals have positioned themselves well, but the coming weeks will test Browning’s ability to keep the team in playoff contention.

The staff believes continuity in offensive schemes and Browning’s familiarity with the playbook could be enough to steady the ship until Burrow’s health is clearer.

Zac Taylor reiterated midweek that he hasn’t shut the door on a 2025 return, but admitted there is no exact timeline. The Bengals have elevated Brett Rypien and added Mike White and Sean Clifford for depth, underscoring their intent to stabilize rather than gamble.

For now, all eyes will be on Browning, with Burrow’s status hanging over Cincinnati’s season. Whether December proves realistic or not, the Bengals know their playoff hopes depend on more than a miracle recovery.