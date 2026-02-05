The Cincinnati Bengals had another disappointing season in 2025. Cincinnati finished the regular season 6-11 after Joe Burrow's turf toe injury put the team in a tough situation that they could not overcome. Now the Bengals need to figure out how to upgrade the roster to prevent it from happening again in 2026. One Bengals player has an idea that could make the team a lot more competitive.

Kay Adams asked Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase which Pro Bowler he would want added to Cincinnati's roster. Chase did not have to think long before giving his answer.

“I wanna go with your boy from Vegas, though. Maxx Crosby,” Chase said on Wednesday via Up & Adams.

Cincinnati's offense is already loaded with playmakers, and the defense has been a problem for a few years now. It should be no surprise that Chase wants an elite pass rusher to join the team.

His teammate, WR Tee Higgins, quickly chimed in and made a soft pitch for Crosby to come to Cincinnati.

“Hey Maxx, man, come on to the Bengals, man,” Higgins added.

Adams agreed with both players, saying she could “see him in Cincy.”

Just a few years ago, the concept of any team trading for Crosby would be dismissed as ridiculous. The superstar pass rusher signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in 2025 that seemingly put any trade talks to bed.

But a lot has changed since then, and a Crosby trade seems more possible than ever.

One NFL executive claimed that Crosby is “done in Vegas” after so many coaching regime changes. That accurately reflects how the Raiders have been spinning their wheels for years. It does make sense that, eventually, Crosby will want to compete for a Super Bowl with a contending team.

The real question for Cincinnati is would they be willing to pay whatever it costs to acquire Crosby?

One NFL insider suggested that Crosby could be worth more than Micah Parsons in a trade. If that is true, a potential Crosby trade would be an absolutely huge move by the Bengals.

It will be interesting to see how the Bengals approach the upcoming offseason. But Bengals fans should not get too attached to the idea of trading for Crosby.