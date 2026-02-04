The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 offseason staring at an uncomfortable reality. Their championship window remains open, but the roster infrastructure around it is eroding. Injuries, defensive regression, and roster imbalance have turned what once looked like a perennial contender into one of the AFC’s most disappointing teams in 2025. Now, Joe Burrow is expected back at full strength. With that, the offense remains loaded with elite playmakers. Now, the front office faces a mandate to reallocate resources, particularly toward a defense that collapsed under pressure. That recalibration begins with identifying cap casualties. Three veterans stand out as the most likely cut candidates.

Season derailed by injury

The Bengals’ 2025 campaign was a frustrating saga of “what ifs.” It ultimately culminated in a 6-11 record and a third consecutive year without a postseason appearance. The season’s trajectory shifted dramatically when Burrow suffered a turf toe injury against the Jaguars. He landed on Injured Reserve and triggered a brutal 1-8 stretch in his absence.

Veteran Joe Flacco stepped in admirably. He even forged a Pro Bowl-caliber late-season connection with Tee Higgins. Still, the Bengals could never fully recover from the midseason spiral. Ja’Marr Chase remained transcendent. He led the NFL in receptions and earned First-team All-Pro honors. Meanwhile, Chase Brown delivered a breakout 1,000-yard rushing campaign that added balance to the offense.

Yet even those bright spots couldn’t offset the team’s core deficiency.

Defensive failures

If Burrow’s injury altered the trajectory, the defense sealed the outcome. Cincinnati finished dead last in nearly every major defensive metric. They surrendered a league-worst 28.9 points per game. Run defense was particularly porous. Opponents consistently controlled tempo and field position.

The loss of star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to a season-ending core muscle injury further exposed structural weaknesses. Without a consistent pass rush, the secondary crumbled under sustained pressure.

Young contributors like DJ Turner II flashed promise. Offensive line prospect Dylan Fairchild also showed developmental upside. That said, the defense’s inability to generate stops left the Bengals’ offense with zero margin for error.

Free agency priorities

Cincinnati’s 2026 free agency strategy is shaped by that defensive collapse. With roughly $55 million in projected cap space, the front office should prioritize an overhaul of the defensive front and secondary.

Interior disruption sits atop the wish list. Veterans like BJ Hill have declined. Hendrickson’s uncertain future only magnifies the need for a dominant interior force. The safety room also demands reinforcement after a season widely criticized for blown coverages and missed tackles.

Targets such as Jaylinn Hawkins or Coby Bryant could provide versatility and stability. However, acquisitions require financial flexibility, which can only be created through roster cuts.

DL BJ Hill

Few players embodied Cincinnati’s defensive identity during its Super Bowl window more than Hill. A dependable interior presence, Hill once thrived as both a run plugger and pocket disruptor.

2025, though, revealed decline. At 31, his explosiveness waned. His individual win rate dropped as part of a defensive line that struggled to generate pressure. Cincinnati allowed 4.7 yards per rush, frequently losing the battle at the point of attack.

Leadership remained valuable, but production no longer justified the cost. Hill carries a $12.1 million cap hit in 2026. Releasing him would free approximately $4.8 million pre-June 1. He would have even greater savings available via a post-June designation.

With younger linemen like Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson ready for expanded roles, Hill’s contract has become expendable in a defense-first rebuild.

TE Mike Gesicki

The Mike Gesicki signing was designed to add athletic mismatch potential to Cincinnati’s passing attack. At times, it delivered highlight-level production, particularly in red-zone packages.

Consistency, however, never full materialized. Gesicki’s blocking limitations proved especially problematic during Burrow’s absence. His snap versatility diminished, and his role became increasingly situational.

Gesicki is set to carry a $7.6 million cap hit in 2026. Releasing him would generate roughly $3.3 million in immediate savings. Those could be redirected toward defensive reinforcements.

Tight end Erick All is expected back from injury. The 2026 draft class also offers strong depth at the position. Cincinnati could replace Gesicki’s receiving production at a fraction of the cost while adding more balanced blocking ability.

OL Cody Ford

Cincinnati’s offensive line has long been scrutinized. 2025 did little to quiet concerns. Injuries and inconsistency forced Cody Ford into extended action, particularly at right tackle.

The results were uneven at best. Ford struggled against elite AFC North edge rushers. This contributed to the pressure that exacerbated Burrow’s injury situation earlier in the year. While his positional flexibility held value, reliability remained an issue.

Ford carries a $3.4 million cap hit for 2026. Moving on would recoup approximately $2.9 million. That's modest but meaningful in aggregate cap management.

As the Bengals aim to stabilize the line around Orlando Brown Jr and Ted Karras, upgrading swing-tackle depth becomes essential. Ford’s roster spot may ultimately be sacrificed for a more dependable veteran or a developmental draft option.

Hard decisions

Championship windows demand ruthless evaluation. Cincinnati’s is no exception. Cutting BJ Hill, Mike Gesicki, and Cody Ford would not simply be about cost. It would represent a philosophical pivot toward defensive reinvestment and roster efficiency.

With Joe Burrow returning, Ja’Marr Chase in his prime, and the AFC more competitive than ever, the Bengals cannot afford another wasted season.