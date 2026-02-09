The 2025 NFL season ended with the Seattle Seahawks becoming Super Bowl champions. Before the season, few would have seen the Seahawks and the New England Patriots competing for the Lombardi Trophy, but they are picture-perfect examples of how free agency can help a team take a championship leap forward. The Patriots were the biggest free agent spenders in the NFL last year, and the Seahawks got their franchise signal caller, Sam Darnold, through free agency.

The NFL is a copycat league, and teams hoping to take the next step forward are going to be aggressive in adding talent on the open market. Plus, the salary cap is increasing more than expected, as teams will have over $300 million to fill their rosters out with. The cap was at just $279.2 this past season.

There is plenty of talent set to hit the open market when free agency begins on March 11. So, who are the best players set to become free agents?

50. Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers, QB

In 2022, some draft experts pinned Malik Willis as the best quarterback prospect in what was a weak QB class. He was a raw talent, but one with a killer arm and tons of athletic ability. The Tennessee Titans weren't patient with the signal caller, but he found success when forced into action as Jordan Love's backup this season.

With only 32 starting quarterback spots in the NFL, Willis might not get another chance to prove himself, but he certainly deserves another chance. The Liberty product is still just 26 years old. If he can sustain the level of play that he was at as a starter for the Packers, he could be a starter in the NFL. The more likely outcome is Willis returning to reserve duty, though. The importance of backup quarterbacks is at an all-time high, though, because Bo Nix was hurt before the AFC Championship and Jarrett Stidham struggled late in his postseason debut with the Denver Broncos.

49. Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks, Edge

The depth of the champion Seattle Seahawks forced Boye Mafe into more of a rotational role this season. He is a talented pass rusher with previous production, though. In a different situation, Mafe will almost certainly blow his 2025 statistics out of the water. He only had two sacks, but he has a nine-sack season to his name and is just 27 years old.

48. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, WR

It came as a shock when the Washington Commanders were able to trade just a fifth-round pick to acquire Deebo Samuel. While the Commanders' offense was a major disappointment, Samuel still provides a valuable and unique skill set at the receiver position.

Samuel thrives with the ball in his hands. He is great at getting yards after the catch, and he can even be used as a gadget player who can take handoffs and catch screens. The 1,405 receiving yards Samuel put up in 2021 came in what was clearly a fluky season, but coaches would love to have a versatile player like Samuel that they can use in a number of different ways.

47. Devin Bush, Cleveland Browns, LB

Devin Bush had a really impressive rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they made him the 10th overall pick in 2019. The linebacker tore his ACL the following season, and he never really looked the same, though. That was until this past season. Now with the Cleveland Browns, Bush had a resurgence of a year.

Bush racked up 125 combined tackles and had three interceptions. The athleticism that seemed to be lost came back, and that was on display when he returned two of his interceptions all the way for pick-sixes.

46. Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions, LB

Alex Anzalone had back-to-back 120-plus tackle seasons with the Detroit Lions in 2022 and 2023. He has regressed over the last two seasons, but Anzalone is still a solid run stopper. He shoots gaps and meets linebackers at or near the line of scrimmage. Anzalone has sideline-to-sideline speed as a linebacker.

45. Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears, S

Jaquan Brisker is a hard-hitting safety who can get downhill and make plays in the running game. He can even step up and play in the box when need be. On top of this, Brisker also had four interceptions in 2025 and contributed to the Bears leading the league in turnovers. The fact that Brisker missed 12 games in 2024 because of a concussion is worrisome, but he played in all 17 games this past season.

44. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns, TE

This isn't the best time for David Njoku to be hitting the open market, as 2025 was arguably his worst season outside of his 2019 campaign when he was limited to four games. Njoku had just 33 receptions and 293 yards this year, as Harold Fannin stole a lot of Njoku's production.

Even so, Njoku has been one of the league's most steady tight ends for quite some time now. He has been loyal to the Browns for his entire career, but the team hasn't been able to improve and is still riddled with drama and unknowns. The tight end very well may look for a new home in free agency. The hope is he will return to form after recovering from a knee injury that limited him for most of the season.

43. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles, TE

Like Njoku, Dallas Goedert isn't one of the league's premier tight ends. He is a reliable security blanket year in and year out, though. At first glance, Goedert's 2025 season was somewhat quiet. He actually had a career year in terms of receptions with 60, though.

42. Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers, OG

Isaac Seumalo has long been one of the best guards in the NFL. Seumalo will be 33 years old next season, though. He can come in and start at a high level for any team right away, but he likely doesn't have many great years left.

41. Joey Bosa, Buffalo Bills, DE

Injuries were a problem for Joey Bosa during his Los Angeles Chargers tenure, but he managed to string together a relatively healthy season with the Buffalo Bills. The former number three overall pick is an elite strip-sack artist. Bosa led the league with five forced fumbles this past season.

At this point, Bosa is more of a situational rusher than an every-down defender, but the Bills' pass defense was elite largely because of the pressure Bosa puts on opposing quarterbacks. Buffalo would certainly like to bring him back.

40. Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers, OG

Injuries resulted in the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line being a disaster this past season. Zion Johnson was the reliable piece all season long. Johnson is 26 years old and just now entering his prime. He can play in zone or gap schemes and has impressive speed and fluidity for an interior offensive lineman.

39. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers, DE

Khalil Mack won the Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2016. He has earned nine Pro Bowl nods along the way during an epic career, too. Mack isn't the game-wrecking player he once was, but he is still a pretty great pass rusher. Mack will be 35 years old next season.

He will likely contemplate retirement, but if he comes back for another season, look for him to ring chase during the twilight of his career.

38. Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs, LB

The Kansas City Chiefs have used Leo Chenal as a chess piece that can play anywhere on their defense over the last couple of years. Chenal can play most positions in Kansas City's front seven, but he has never been a full-time player. Instead, Chenal rotates in and out of the lineup about half of the time.

A team might believe Chenal can take the next step if given a bigger and more consistent role. The Chiefs have lost numerous important players in free agency throughout their dynasty, and Chenal could be the next to walk away.

37. Kam Curl, Los Angeles Rams, S

Kam Curl is a versatile safety for the Los Angeles Rams. He can play deep down the field and work as a free safety, but he can also step up into the box and make plays in the running game. With durability and youth to boot, Curl could be highly coveted as a free agent this offseason.

36. Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles, LB

When he has been on the field, Nakobe Dean has been an absolute force. Dean has shown star pass rushing abilities at the off-ball linebacker spots for a Philadelphia Eagles team that won the championship just last year. Unfortunately, Dean was flagged for having injury concerns as a draft prospect, which forced him to fall down draft boards.

He hasn't done much to prove these concerns invalid, either, as the linebacker has missed significant time in each of the past three seasons. Dean's talent could be worth a gamble, though. Dean's linebacker teammate in Philadelphia, Zack Baun, got paid handsomely as one of the top free agents last year. Perhaps Dean will be next, although a prove it deal is more likely because of his injury concerns.

35. David Edwards, Buffalo Bills, OG

The first of two back-to-back Buffalo Bills' offensive linemen on this list is David Edwards. Edwards is incredibly light on his feet, yet he retains incredible upper-body and hand strength. The Bills need to do their best to retain at least one, if not both of their best interior offensive lineman set to hit the open market.

34. Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills, C

Connor McGovern had a 97% pass block win rate this season. That is a super impressive number, but especially for an offensive lineman on the Bills. Josh Allen often extends plays and scrambles, yet McGovern prevents him from almost ever being touched.

33. K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots, Edge

K'Lavon Chaisson looked like a major draft bust during his time with the Jaguars. After they took him 20th overall in 2020, the edge rusher from LSU had just five sacks over four seasons. He improved some last season with the Las Vegas Raiders but still looked like a bench player at best.

Chaisson finally took the next step forward and started to live up to his potential this season. Chaisson had 7.5 sacks and helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. The Patriots got this far after being the biggest free agent spenders last year. Chaisson was an underrated part of their free agent class, and now every team will likely copy suit and try to be aggressive in free agency.

32. Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers, LB

The athletic traits and raw potential are evident with Quay Walker. If he can continue developing in terms of play diagnosis and when it comes to processing the game, he can take the next step forward and reach the first-round potential the Packers saw in him when they drafted him. Walker only has nine sacks so far, but there is room for growth.

31. Greg Newsome, Jacksonville Jaguars, CB

It looked like a great trade for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they traded fellow cornerback Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome. If Newsome walks in free agency, though, the deal won't look as impressive. Newsome's production doesn't pop off the page, but he is always around the ball.

30. Coby Bryant, Seattle Seahawks, S

Players on expiring contracts from Super Bowl-winning teams are highly coveted in free agency. Because of that, the Seahawks are certainly going to lose some talent from their core after winning Super Bowl 60. Their secondary, in particular, is at risk of taking a hit.

Coby Bryant, not to be confused with the all-time great NBA player, is one of their best impending free agents. Bryant can play safety or as a slot corner.

29. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys, RB

Javonte Williams looked like a future star early on in his career with the Denver Broncos. The running back was a yards after contact beast who couldn't be brought down. Then, his athleticism was seemingly sapped when he suffered a gruesome leg injury. Williams bounced back after a fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys, though.

If the explosion and power are back, Williams can still be a long-term above-average running back in the NFL. Williams will be just 26 years old next season, so he can still be a bell-cow ball carrier for years to come. He also regressed throughout the course of the 2025 season, though, so there is reason to be concerned.

28. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens, TE

Isaiah Likely has backed up Mark Andrews for the entirety of his career, but he has always flashed the potential to be much more than just a TE2. Likely can work in-line or in the slot. He is a weapon in the passing game because of his rare speed for the position. Linebackers and safeties really struggle to cover Likely. Likely is likely to bolt in free agency in order to land a bigger role. Unfortunately, he is coming off the worst season of his career.

27. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants, WR

Wan'Dale Robinson is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. He has surpassed the 90-reception mark in each of the past two seasons, and he surpassed 1,000 yards this year. Robinson is super reliable on short routes. He thrives running slants, digs, and hitches from the slot position.

With a young quarterback under center in New York, the Giants would be smart to bring Robinson back. That is especially true because their top receiver, Malik Nabers, is recovering from a gruesome leg injury.

26. Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears, S

Kevin Byard was a First-Team All-Pro member as far back as 2017. He was honored with that distinction again in 2021 and most recently in 2025. The Chicago Bears safety is 32 years old, but he is still going strong. Byard intercepted opposing quarterbacks seven times this season, which is the second time he led the NFL in that category.

Byard is a ball hawk who has great instincts deep down the field. The Bears led the NFL with 22 turnovers largely because of his defensive playmaking ability, and he still has plenty left in the tank.

25. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

Aaron Rodgers isn't easy to rank among his upcoming free agent peers. On the one hand, the four-time MVP is one of the best players in NFL history, and he performed admirably in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers had 24 passing touchdowns in 2025, a far cry from his best seasons, but not a bad number on a team that didn't have a lot of receiving talent on the roster. Considering Daniel Jones' injury, Rodgers may be the only free agent quarterback who could realistically be signed as a starter for next year.

On the other hand, Rodgers is 42 years old and clearly a shell of his former self. Retirement still looms as a realistic option, too. If a team needs a bridge quarterback this offseason, Rodgers is the free agent to pursue.

24. Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles, S

The Eagles lost tons of defensive talent to free agency last year. They again have a decent chunk of talent set to hit the open market. Reed Blankenship is a three-year starter at safety for the Eagles. Blankenship is young and has experience as a contributor on not just one of the best defenses in the NFL, but a Super Bowl-winning defense. He will be coveted in free agency.

23. Nahshon Wright, Chicago Bears, CB

The Chicago Bears are at risk of losing their biggest 2025 strength. This past season, they led the NFL in turnovers. However, three of their best defensive backs are set to hit the open market. In addition to safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, Nahshon Wright is headed to free agency.

Byard had seven interceptions, but Wright wasn't far behind with five. Byard is huge for a cornerback at 6-foot-4. He uses this length to contest jump balls and make life hard on opposing receivers in the red zone. Wright plays the cornerback position aggressively. It resulted in an impressive 2025 campaign, and he may reap the rewards with a big offseason contract.

22. Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs CB

The Chiefs have had a breakout cornerback emerge on a seemingly yearly basis in recent seasons. While Jaylen Watson had exactly six pass breakups in all four of his seasons with the team, he didn't become a household name until 2025. Watson fits the script of the type of cornerback that has become so popular in recent years, and that is a lenky and rangy corner who can thrive in man or zone coverage.

21. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB

The 2026 NFL free agent class is stacked at the running back position. Travis Etienne is a former first-round running back set to hit the open market. His first two seasons were solid, but he struggled in year three. Trevor Lawrence's collegiate teammate got back in track this past season, though.

The running back had 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The team has long prided themselves on their running back depth, though, so perhaps they will feel obligated to allocate free agent money elsewhere rather than look to retain Etienne this offseason.

20. Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars, LB

Another Jaguars' impending free agent is Devin Lloyd. Lloyd is a great coverage linebacker. He had five interceptions and seven passes defensed this season. He even took one interception back 99 yards for a touchdown. Lloyd gets it done in the running game, too. He has surpassed 110 tackles in three of his four seasons.

The linebacker played a big part in turning the Jaguars around. Now, he will likely get a big payday in the offseason. Lloyd is a former first-round pick who played phenomenally in his contract year.

19. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts, QB

After winning a quarterback competition over a recent top-four pick in Anthony Richardson, Jones quickly led the Colts to becoming the best offense in the NFL. Then, the Colts endured a losing streak while Jones played through a fibula fracture. To make matters worse, the quarterback tore his achilles tendon.

Had it not been for the injury, there would likely be no doubt that Jones would have gotten a huge deal in the offseason to be somebody's franchise quarterback. There are a lot of questions now. Jones is at risk of missing all of next season, and finding the magic he had early on with the Colts won't be easy after this devastating injury. Still, starting-caliber quarterbacks are rare to find in free agency, and Jones has proven himself as such. He is the top signal caller set to hit the open market and could very well be signed to be somebody's long-term quarterback. A return to the Colts seems most likely.

18. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks, WR

Rashid Shaheed is a speed demon. He thrives as both a deep threat as a pass catcher, as well as one of the best return specialists in the NFL. The Seahawks acquired Shaheed at the NFL trade deadline, and he showed off his blazing speed leading up to the Super Bowl. With a gunslinger like Sam Darnold leading the team, it makes too much sense to retain Shaheed.

17. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings has been a touchdown machine for the San Francisco 49ers when he has been healthy, at least over the last two years since earning a much bigger role with the team. He was battling numerous ailments all season long, but at full strength, he could be a serious weapon for a team that signs him as a free agent.

The 49ers had the biggest free agent spending deficit in NFL history last year. They then battled numerous injuries throughout the season, yet they still remained a competitive playoff team. The team can only suffer so much loss, though, so it has to be assumed that they will try and bring Jennings back.

16. Bryan Cook, Kansas City Chiefs, S

Bryan Cook is a rangy safety with ball skills. He can be used as a single-high safety who really prevents opposing teams from getting their long ball going. The Chiefs have lost a lot of talent in free agency during the duration of their dynasty. After a rare down season in which they didn't make the Super Bowl, or even the playoffs for that matter, losing more talent would really hurt their chances of getting back on track.

15. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks, RB

Kenneth Walker has split carries over the last two seasons with Zach Charbonnet. The former second-round running back had a chance to work as a bellcow with Charbonnet out during Super Bowl 60. He showed he can be a workhouse for whichever team signs him next, as Walker had 135 rushing yards and was named the MVP.

Walker combines speed, patience, and strength as a runner, and he has big-play potential because of it. The 2026 NFL free agent class is stacked at the running back position. Walker boosted his stock with his big Super Bowl 60 performance.

14. Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers, OT

The 2026 NFL free agent class is thin at offensive tackle. Rasheed Walker is one of the best of those available this offseason. Walker isn't necessarily elite, but he is good enough and plays a premium position, so he will likely receive a large contract quickly after hitting the open market.

13. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts, WR

Alec Pierce has the makings of a star. He has led the league in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. Pierce has the speed to win deep down the field, but he is also a strong receiver who can win jump balls and operate as a possession receiver when need be.

Teams will likely expect for Pierce to take a huge statistical jump forward after he is given a new contract this offseason. Pierce's physical traits are too much to overlook.

12. Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles, Edge

The talent has always been obvious when it comes to Jaelan Phillips. Injuries plagued the former first-round edge rusher of the Miami Dolphins throughout his career, though, and they led to the team being okay trading him to the Eagles midseason. Phillips started all 17 games for the first time in his career this past year, and he still has loads of potential. He pressured the quarterback with consistency once in Philadelphia.

11. John Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos, DE

The Denver Broncos' defense was arguably the best in the NFL this season. The team has former Defensive Player of the Year winner Patrick Surtain, as well as All-Pros like Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen. John Franklin-Myers was the unheralded player who didn't get nearly enough praise this season.

Franklin-Myers had 7.5 sacks to help the Broncos to 68 total sacks, a figure that barely trailed the 1984 Chicago Bears all-time record. While he can get after the quarterback, Franklin-Myers provides plenty in rush defense, too. The Broncos have given their players contract extensions long before they hit the open market, and the fact that Franklin-Myers didn't get a new deal already means that he will likely walk in free agency.

10. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks, CB

Tariq Woolen is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. That is huge for a cornerback, and it allows Woolen to get physical with even the most physically imposing receivers. However, Woolen's physical prowess doesn't end with his size and his strength. He is also incredibly fast. In fact, Woolen's 4.26 40-yard dash time was the sixth fastest in Scouting Combine history.

Woolen's athletic profile led to him bursting onto the scene as a rookie. He has six interceptions and became a Pro Bowler in his first season despite being just a fifth-round pick. Woolen hasn't found that success in the years to follow, but a team is going to fall in love with his athletic profile in free agency.

9. Odafe Oweh, Los Angeles Chargers, Edge

Odafe Oweh was traded to the Chargers after five games last season. He'd spent most of his Ravens career as a rotational backup, but he really burst onto the scene in Los Angeles. Oweh had 7.5 sacks in 12 games for the Chargers. His improvement came just in time for a big offseason contract. Oweh really proved that he is for real during a three-sack performance in the playoffs.

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR

Mike Evans had 1,000-plus receiving yards in 11 straight seasons, something that had only been accomplished before by the greatest receiver ever: Jerry Rice. Evans' impressive streak ended because of injuries this past year, but don't be surprised if the NFL's most consistent receiver gets back on track.

Evans has a huge frame and makes life easier on whoever is passing him the ball. He is a red zone threat and a reliable first-down getter. Age and health are becoming more of of concern for Evans, but his boundary skill set could really help out a number of teams. Evans has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it will be interesting to see if he stays loyal to them as a free agent.

7. Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints, CB

Alontae Taylor is yet another long cornerback in this free agent class. He has great makeup speed and plays with a consistent motor. The New Orleans Saints' cornerback is only getting better, too.

6. Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts, OT

Injuries are a concern for Braden Smith, but this free agent class is weak at offensive tackle, and Braden Smith has loads of talent when he plays. Therefore, he may become the offensive lineman to receive the most money this offseason. Smith is huge at 6-foot-6 and was a key reason for the Colts' early-season offensive success, especially in the running game.

5. Breece Hall, New York Jets, RB

Breece Hall has been one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL for years now. The New York Jets traded nearly every veteran of note on their roster outside of Hall last year, but that doesn't mean they have a desire to bring him back. In fact, it has been reumored in the past that the Jets are looking to go in another direction at running back going forward. Hall will bring a new dynamic to whichever team signs him.

4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, TE

Kyle Pitts was one of the most highly touted tight end prospects in history coming out of Florida. The Atlanta Falcons drafted him fourth overall in 2021, making him the highest selected player at his position in NFL history. Pitts had a solid rookie season, but for the most part, he was not able to live up to pre-draft expectations in Atlanta.

Then, Pitts burst onto the scene in 2025, showing that he can still reach his potential by earning a Second-Team All-Pro nod. With 88 receptions and 928 yards, Pitts was second in nearly every statistical category among tight ends. He is incredibly athletic and fast for a tight end, so it might be a safer than assumed bet that he continues at a star level going forward and does in fact become the player he was supposed to be when he was drafted.

3. Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens, C

Tyler Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the NFL. He is the full package, as his balance, speed, strength, and ability to command the offensive line has led to three Pro Bowl appearances in his first four seasons. The Ravens have a complex offensive scheme that relies heavily on offensive linemen getting to the second level or operating in RPO situations. If Linderbaum can thrive in Baltimore, he can thrive anywhere.

2. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, DE

Trey Hendrickson didn't help his free agent case in 2025. He was a training camp hold out who the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't find a trade partner for. He then got hurt after playing in only seven games for the team, so his production was way down compared to 2024. Teams may look at the 2024 tape and see a defensive end who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, a number he put up in 2023, too.

If Hendrickson bounces back as expected, he is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. The Bengals refuse to pay their own players, so it is very possible he ends up in a new home after free agency.

1. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys, WR

It was a shock when the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Cowboys. His drastic improvement was even more surprising. Pickens was one of the best statistical receivers in the NFL, even out-producing teammate CeeDee Lamb with 93 catches, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Pickens is a big-play threat who plays with constant intensity. He isn't afraid to get his hands dirty and block in the running game. The Cowboys can't let him walk, but they moved on from Micah Parsons because of a refusal to extend their own players, so perhaps Pickens becomes a clear-cut WR1 elsewhere.