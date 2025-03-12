The Cincinnati Bengals approach the 2025 NFL Draft at a pivotal moment. After an up-and-down 2024 season, a late surge wasn’t enough to secure a playoff berth in a stacked AFC. Now, they should have a fully healthy Joe Burrow leading the charge. As such, the Bengals’ front office must maximize their draft capital to build a roster capable of making a deep postseason run. Using Pro Football Focus' (PFF) mock draft simulator, we crafted a five-round selection that addresses key roster weaknesses and puts Cincinnati back on the path to contention.

Close, But Not Quite Enough

The Bengals found themselves on the losing end of seven one-score games in 2024. That's a costly trend that ultimately kept them out of the playoffs as they finished 9-8. With an offseason full of critical decisions ahead, Cincinnati must make the right moves to ensure they return to the postseason in 2025.

Several key areas need reinforcement. These include wide receiver and defensive back. Even if Tee Higgins stays, the Bengals must add depth to keep Joe Burrow well-equipped with reliable targets alongside Ja’Marr Chase.

Defensively, Cincinnati needs help at all levels. This is particularly true in the secondary. They struggled to generate turnovers and slow down opposing offenses last season. With veteran safety Vonn Bell set to hit free agency, the need for reinforcements becomes even more urgent. The Bengals’ defense ranked 25th in EPA allowed per dropback, and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson shouldered much of the burden. To improve in 2025, Cincinnati must provide him with more support across the board.

Sure, the offensive line isn’t experiencing major losses. However, it remains an area that requires attention. The unit ranked near the bottom of the league in overall performance. The lack of investment in the trenches has been a lingering issue. Over the past five drafts, the Bengals have selected two or fewer offensive linemen in the top 100. This has contributed to their struggles in protecting Burrow. Strengthening this group should be a priority in the draft if they want to build a more sustainable offense.

Here we'll try to look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 17: Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Keeping Joe Burrow upright remains a top priority for Cincinnati. Josh Simmons could be a valuable addition at left tackle. He possesses impressive flexibility, footwork, balance, and hand technique, along with a solid frame. Sure, he lacks elite power in the run game and is coming off a 2024 knee injury. However, his fluid movement and high football IQ make him a strong candidate for a top-50 selection. Yes, his technique still needs refinement. That said, his raw talent is undeniable. Pairing him with Orlando Brown Jr could give the Bengals a sturdy set of bookend tackles. This would provide Burrow with the protection necessary to perform at an elite level.

Round 2, Pick 49: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

With Higgins' future uncertain in free agency and Tyler Boyd potentially on the way out, the Bengals must reinforce their receiving corps. Elic Ayomanor brings size, physicality, and route-running intelligence. These make him an ideal fit as an outside receiver. His ability to beat press coverage and his strong hands position him as a potential starter in the NFL. Adding Ayomanor alongside Ja’Marr Chase ensures Cincinnati maintains a high-powered passing attack, even if Higgins departs.

Round 3, Pick 81: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi

Cincinnati’s defense struggled with inconsistency in the secondary last season. That makes it essential to add versatile defenders. Chris Paul Jr is an athletic linebacker with the length and speed to cover AFC playmakers effectively. Sure, he needs to bulk up to handle the rigors of the NFL. However, his instincts and versatility make him an intriguing prospect. Paul has the potential to develop into a starting Will linebacker. In addition, his ability to play in space gives Lou Anarumo’s defense much-needed flexibility. With Chidobe Awuzie’s contract situation unresolved, Paul Jr could grow into a crucial defensive piece for the Bengals moving forward.

Round 4, Pick 118: JJ Pegues, DL, Mississippi

Depth along the defensive line has been an issue for Cincinnati. JJ Pegues could provide an immediate boost. Pegues offers a strong interior presence. He excels in run defense while also bringing some pass-rushing upside. His relentless motor and versatility make him a fan-favorite candidate. This is especially true with his occasional ability to contribute in goal-line offensive packages. With DJ Reader’s future in question, Pegues could serve as a long-term replacement while offering rotational depth from day one.

Round 5, Pick 154: Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Georgia

Tight end has been an area of need for Cincinnati. Benjamin Yurosek could be a valuable addition to the passing game. He is a fluid route-runner with reliable hands and above-average athleticism. As such, Yurosek gives Burrow another dependable target in short-to-intermediate routes. Sure, he must refine his blocking skills. However, his ability as a pass-catcher makes him a worthwhile fifth-round investment. Yes, he wasn’t heavily utilized in 2024. That said, Yurosek has the all-around tools to develop into a solid TE2 in most NFL offenses. If he can add 5-10 pounds, he could become an even more reliable option in the Bengals' system.

Final Thoughts

With the 2025 NFL Draft serving as a crucial moment for the Bengals' future, this five-round haul addresses key areas of need while maximizing value at each selection. Josh Simmons reinforces the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow, while Elic Ayomanor provides another weapon in the passing game. Chris Paul Jr. brings much-needed defensive versatility, JJ Pegues bolsters the interior line, and Benjamin Yurosek adds depth to the tight end room. If Cincinnati executes a draft similar to this one, they’ll be well-positioned to return to playoff contention in a highly competitive AFC. With Burrow healthy and an improved supporting cast, the Bengals could reestablish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.