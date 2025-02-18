The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Cincinnati had huge expectations heading into the season, but a terrible start led the Bengals to finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs. Now the Bengals must try to improve their roster during the offseason. The team apparently has an ambitious plan to keep their core together for a long time.

The Bengals will attempt to give extensions to three of their star players this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cincinnati will try to extend both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Whether or not the Bengals can actually accomplish this bold ambition remains to be seen.

Higgins is the most urgent of the trio to get figured out. He will become a free agent in March and is seeking a long-term contract. Fowler reported that one team source said they believe the Bengals will use the franchise tag on Higgins if he is not extended before the tag deadline. The source said this would happen “in order to have time to get a deal done.”

The source also added that Cincinnati “can't let him walk.”

Meanwhile, Chase will likely want to be the highest paid receiver in the NFL after pulling off a triple-crown season in 2024.

Finally, Hendrickson could also command a huge raise. He is coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons and could demand close to $30 million per season.

It will be interesting to see how the Bengals attempt to pull off their ambitious plan.

Bengals rumored to use non-exclusive franchise tag on Tee Higgins

One report from Sports Illustrated on Monday shed more light on how the Bengals plan to keep Higgins around.

Cincinnati apparently plans to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins before the deadline, per James Rapien of Sports Illustrated.

“Last year the Bengals tagged Higgins and there wasn't much dialogue about a long-term contract. He was the only player that was tagged by his team last year that didn't sign a multi-year extension,” Rapien wrote. “This year feels different. The Bengals plan to sign the star receiver to a long-term deal, sources say.”

Higgins had a great 2024 season. He hauled in 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns despite only playing in 12 games.

If the Bengals take this approach, they will have to use the tag on Higgins before 4PM ET on Tuesday.

Hopefully Higgins and the Bengals can agree on a long-term extension this offseason.