Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase was suspended one game for spitting at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. However, Chase disagreed with the punishment.

The NFL has decided to stand firm, denying Chase's suspension appeal. He will now miss the Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots and forfeit his game check of $507,000, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Originally, Ramsey was flagged and ejected for throwing a punch at Chase. But after the game, he claimed that Chase had spit at him. The Bengals star denied the allegations. However, video of Chase spitting at Ramsey emerged, leading to his suspension.

While the receiver opted to appeal, video evidence is pretty hard to argue with. Now, Cincinnati's season has gone from bad to worse.

They've dealt with injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow and key defenders such as Trey Hendrickson, Cam Taylor-Britt and Shemar Stewart. They lost a pair of games to improbable late comebacks. And now, they won't have their best skill position player against a Patriots team on an eight-game winning streak.

Divisional matchups, especially in the AFC North, are always bound to get testy. But now Chase has been hit where it hurts as the NFL sends a message. They don't condone Ramsey's response, but they don't want any player spitting on another.

The Bengals are hoping to turn things around with Burrow potentially making his return from injury soon. However, Cincinnati is saddled with a disappointing 3-7 record. And now they'll be going into Week 12 battle without Chase at their disposal.