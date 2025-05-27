The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 offseason with more questions than answers at the quarterback position, and their rookie minicamp only intensified the intrigue. With the selection of two highly publicized quarterbacks—Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth—the Browns set the stage for a heated competition. Yet, as the dust settled on rookie minicamp in Berea, it was Shedeur Sanders who emerged as the rookie who stood out most, capturing the attention of coaches, teammates, and analysts alike.

Shedeur Sanders is Making an Immediate Impression

Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland with a chip on his shoulder. Once projected as a first-round pick, Sanders slid all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns seized the opportunity to bring him aboard. The narrative around Sanders’ fall in the draft only seemed to fuel his determination, and from the opening snap of minicamp, he played like a man eager to prove the doubters wrong.

Sanders’ college résumé speaks volumes. In his final season at Colorado, he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. His poise, accuracy, and leadership were evident in Boulder, and those same traits translated immediately to his first practices as a Brown.

Observers at the minicamp noted that Sanders looked “sharper” than fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, particularly during individual drills and 7-on-7 sessions. While Gabriel took the initial snaps in full-team drills, a nod to his higher draft status, Sanders’ command of the huddle, quick release, and ball placement stood out. Browns insider Brad Stainbrook reported that Sanders was the more polished of the two on day one, an impression echoed by others in attendance.

The Browns’ quarterback situation is as open as any in the league. With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also in the mix, and Deshaun Watson still rehabbing, the path to the starting job is far from clear. Yet, head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that every rep counts, and that the evaluation process is “all-encompassing”, not based solely on who takes the first snap or who gets the most reps in May. This approach has allowed both Sanders and Gabriel to showcase their skills without the pressure of an immediate depth chart pecking order.

Sanders and Gabriel, despite being competitors, have embraced the situation with maturity. Both have spoken about learning from each other and supporting one another through the unique dynamic of two rookie quarterbacks vying for the same job. Sanders, in particular, has displayed a calm confidence, telling reporters that he and Gabriel are “truly cool” and focused on making the best of their unexpected partnership.

Article Continues Below

What Sets Sanders Apart

What truly set Sanders apart during minicamp was his ability to quickly adapt to the Browns’ system. Both he and Gabriel spent most of their college careers operating out of shotgun formations, but the Browns’ offense under Stefanski requires quarterbacks to work under center and execute a diverse playbook. Sanders’ transition appeared seamless, with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees noting his willingness to absorb coaching and make rapid adjustments to his technique.

Beyond the mechanics, Sanders’ leadership qualities have resonated in the locker room. He carries himself with the confidence of a seasoned pro, a trait that has not gone unnoticed by teammates and coaches. His ability to command the huddle and communicate effectively with new teammates, many of whom were also rookies or undrafted free agents, set a tone for the entire minicamp.

Of course, rookie minicamp is only the beginning. The true tests will come during OTAs, training camp, and preseason games, where the speed and complexity of the NFL game ramp up considerably. Yet, for a Browns franchise searching for stability and upside at quarterback, Sanders’ early performance is a promising sign.

Analysts around the league have taken notice. ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth boldly predicted that Sanders could be the Browns’ Week 1 starter, emphasizing the team’s need to evaluate its young quarterbacks quickly and decisively. With the Browns having started nine different quarterbacks over the past two seasons, the door is wide open for a rookie to seize the job, and Sanders has put himself firmly in that conversation with his minicamp showing.

While it’s wise not to read too much into a few days of practice in shorts and helmets, the early returns from Cleveland’s rookie minicamp are clear: Shedeur Sanders was the rookie who stood out most. His sharpness, adaptability, and leadership have given the Browns and their fans reason for optimism as the quarterback competition heats up heading into the summer. If Sanders continues on this trajectory, his draft-day slide may soon look like one of the steals of 2025, and the Browns’ future at quarterback could be brighter than it has been in years.