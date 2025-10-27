On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns continued their losing ways for the 2025 NFL season with a blowout 32-13 road loss at the hands of the New England Patriots. The Browns now sit at 2-6 for the season and were unable to keep the momentum going despite taking an early lead in New England on Sunday.

Making matters worse for the Browns was an injury update the team received, as rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger was forced to leave the game due to an ailment.

On Monday, the team got a status update on their rookie, and it wasn't an encouraging one.

“Testing confirmed a high-ankle sprain for Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger, per source. Schwesinger leads Cleveland in tackles with 64,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

Schwesinger played his college football for the UCLA Bruins and was selected by Cleveland in the second round this past April, quickly estabishing himself as a stalwart on their defensive unit, as Fowler noted in his post.

Overall, he had been one of the few positive things going for the Browns so far this season, so losing him for any extended period of time will certainly be a bitter pill to swallof for Cleveland fans.

Meanwhile, it was another lukewarm start for Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who completed just 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 156 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions on the afternoon. The performance certainly won't do anything to quiet calls from the fanbase and NFL world as a whole for the team to give fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders a chance to start at some point this season.

In any case, the Browns now have a bye week before they hit the road to take on the lowly New York Jets on November 9. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET in New Jersey.