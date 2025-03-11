As one of the quieter teams during the 2025 free agency negotiation period, the Cleveland Browns finally made their first defensive move. On the second day of the legal tampering window, the Browns added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Tryon-Shoyinka's one-year deal will be worth $4.75 million, Jordan Schultz reported. The addition of Tryon-Shoyinka, a former first-round pick, will boost the Browns' pass-rushing unit, which is fairly thin beyond Myles Garrett.

In his four years with the Buccaneers, Tryon-Shoyinka compiled 138 total tackles, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles. Although often inconsistent, his durability reigned supreme, as he has just two missed games to his name thus far, both in 2024.

Although he never fully panned out in Tampa Bay, Tryon-Shoyinka has a chance to elevate his game with the Browns in 2025. There, he will play opposite Garrett, the best pass-rusher he will have ever shared the field with. Tryon-Shoyinka has never managed more than five sacks in a singular season, but all that could change with Garrett's presence sucking all the attention to his side of the field.

However, while he will get to play with Garrett, Tryon-Shoyinka will be put into a new system with the Browns. After spending his entire career as an outside linebacker in Todd Bowles' 3-4 set-up, Tryon-Shoyinka will have to fit into Cleveland's traditional 4-3 approach. The move will likely force him to play defensive end instead of his natural position.

Led by Garrett, Cleveland boasted the 11th-highest sack rate in the league in 2024. Jim Schwartz's defense racked up 41 sacks on the year, tied for 13th-most in the NFL.

Browns' pass-rush outlook with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tryon-Shoyinka's addition could be interesting, but Browns fans will care more about the team managing to somehow keep Garrett in free agency. Despite the star pass-rusher requesting a trade in February, cooler heads prevailed and allowed the two sides to agree on a record-breaking $123.5 million extension. The deal keeps Garrett in Cleveland through the 2030 season.

Garrett's new deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. With it, he returns to lead the Browns' pass-rush attack in 2025. Behind Garrett, the Browns will also return Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo. They will, however, release former Detroit Lions standout James Houston.

By investing so heavily in Garrett, the Browns are forced to construct an elite pass-rushing unit around him. Another star defensive end is not necessary, but aside from Garrett, no player on Cleveland's roster notched more than five sacks in 2024. Perhaps the front office is hoping for Tryon-Shoyinka to be the answer.

The Browns' defense, while often asked to do too much, will largely remain intact in 2025. Depending on the ongoing quarterback situation, the entire team is expected to make a leap.